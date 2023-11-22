ChatGPT for iPhone Just Got Better

The ChatGPT app for iOS and Android got a little bit better today thanks to a feature that’s now available to users who don’t want to pay for the service.

Back in September, OpenAI brought voice chatting to ChatGPT on Android, iPhone, and iPad. The feature gives mobile users the ability to have a back-and-forth conversation with the chatbot.

At the time, the feature was only available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise subscribers with a promise to bring it to free accounts down the road. Well, that day has arrived.

ChatGPT Voice is now available to free users using the service on iPhone, iPad, and Android.

While we’ve gained access to the feature on our iPhone, some iPhone, iPad, and Android users aren’t seeing it yet which means the company is still rolling it out.

ChatGPT Voice rolled out for all free users. Give it a try — totally changes the ChatGPT experience: https://t.co/DgzqLlDNYF — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 21, 2023

In order to use it, open up the ChatGPT application, tap the headphone icon in the bottom right corner next to the message box, give the application the proper permissions, and then start talking.

If you want to change voice settings, head into the app’s settings, and scroll down to the Voice section.

Here, you can choose between five different voice options (Ember, Juniper, Sky, Breeze, and Cove) and change the chatbot’s main language. By default, it’s set to Auto-Detect.