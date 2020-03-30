Amazon
7 Common Amazon Prime Video Problems & Fixes
This guide will show you how to fix common Amazon Prime video problems to get back to watching your favorite show or movie. If you are left wondering, “Is Amazon Prime Video down?” we’ll show you where to check and what to do if the problem is on your device or network. We also have a quick fix for Amazon Prime Video error 7031.
We’re seeing occasional upticks in Amazon Prime Video errors in 2020 as more viewers use the service to watch during the day and especially in the evening.
Amazon Prime Video, also known by some users as Amazon Instant Video, is a streaming service that is free with Amazon Prime.
You can watch movies, TV shows and original series on Amazon Prime Video free of charge. There are apps for the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, PS4, Xbox One, smart TVs and other devices.
Customers can run into Amazon Prime Video streaming problems, connection problems and may see Amazon Prime Video error codes while trying to use the service. You’ll see complaints from users that the Amazon Prime Video service will disconnect or that there is an error saying, “Unavailable, try again later.”
Use this guide to fix common Amazon Prime Video problems with streaming, your devices, and problems downloading Prime Videos to your phone or tablet to watch offline.
Is Amazon Prime Video Down?
In most cases, the problem is in your home or with the app on the device you are using, but sometimes Amazon does go down. You can check Down Detector to see if Amazon Prime Video is down today and see other users who share if the service is experiencing issues.
If there is an outage, you will need to wait for it to pass to use the service. You can try using an alternate service like Netflix or Hulu, both of which offer free trials.
You can see reports from users and what the problem is. Most issues are with Amazon Prime Video streaming, but login problems are also a big complaint.
How to Fix Amazon Prime Video Error 7031
When Amazon Prime Video is down, you may see error 7031. This is an issue that typically impacts Chrome. You can get around it by using Safari on Mac and possibly Edge on Windows.
If you cannot use another browser, you can try using an incognito window, or you can attempt to restart your computer and Chrome. We had success switching to Safari on Mac and our video immediately started playing.
How to Fix Amazon Prime Video Streaming Problems
Most Amazon Prime Video streaming problems are from a poor internet connection. You can run a speed test using this service to see if your connection is fast enough. You’ll need at least a 1.5Mbps connection to stream SD and 3.5Mbps connection to stream HD.
You may see the following Amazon Prime Video error codes when you have streaming problems. Amazon Prime Video errors 1007, 1022, 7003, 7005, 7031, 7135, 7202, 7203, 7204, 7202, 7206, 7207, 7230, 7235, 7250, 7251, 7301, 7303, 7305, 7306, 8020, 9003.
If your speed isn’t fast enough using that service you may need to call your ISP for help. That can be Time Warner, Spectrum, Verizon, Comcast or another similar company. Before you do that, you can try the steps below on your own.
The first thing to do is unplug your modem and router and turn off the device you are trying to use to stream. Leave all of these turned off for 60 seconds. Then plug the modem back in, then the router and then when all the lights look normal, turn your other device back on. The modem is the small box from your cable or internet company and the router typically sits next to it with an antenna sticking out. Once everything is booted back up, you can try streaming again.
Users who are trying to stream Amazon Prime video over a cell phone connection should turn Airplane mode on for a few seconds and then off to reset the connection and see if that helps.
You can also try pausing other things you are doing on the internet. This includes gaming, making phone calls with a phone connected to your home Internet and downloading large files. If all of this fails, you may need to work on connectivity overall.
You should also make sure that your Amazon Prime Video app is updated and if possible that your iPhone, iPad, Android or Fire tablet is up to date. You can also update your TV software, which can solve many problems.
How to Fix Amazon Prime Video Connection Problems
If you can’t fix your Amazon Prime Video problems using the tips above, you may need to take things up a notch and look at your connections.
If you have a $30 router from 5 years ago, it may not be able to handle streaming video across your house. Keep in mind that routers that worked fine in an apartment may not handle a larger house or even a bigger apartment.
You can try moving your router to a higher position, which is especially important if you have it tucked under a shelf. You can also try running an ethernet cable to your TV or streaming device to see if that solves the problem. At the end of the day, you may need to buy a whole home wifi system or a better router. Both of
At the end of the day, you may need to buy a whole home wifi system or a better router. Both of these solutions would help with streaming to an iPhone, iPad or Android device as well as any other wireless device in the house.
How to Fix Amazon Prime Video Download Problems
You can download Amazon Prime Videos to your iPhone, iPad or Android to watch offline. This is awesome for when you are traveling or when you want to keep your data use in check. Unfortunately, this doesn’t always work.
Make sure you have a paid Amazon Prime membership. You cannot download videos with the household share option. You can also make sure that you are in the U.S. or U.S. territories. You also need a Fire Tablet (not 1st gen), Fire Phone, Android phone or tablet or iPhone or iPad to make this work. If you fit all these catches and still have problems, here are things to try.
First off, restart your device. This can solve many issues. If that fails, delete the Amazon Prime Video app and reinstall it. You’ll need to re-sign in, but it can fix many problems. You can also update your apps and your device.
How to Fix Android Amazon Prime Video Problems
Android Amazon Prime video problems fit into many of the issues we’ve talked about, but there is something you can do on Android that can fix your video problems.
Try restarting your device, and then if you still have issues it is a good idea to clear the app data. Go to Settings -> Apps or Application Manager -> Amazon Video -> Tap on Clear Data and tap on Ok.
You may need to sign in again, but this can fix a lot of problems on the Android Prime Video app. Keep in mind if you use the Amazon Underground app, you may need to repeat these steps for that app too. If this doesn’t fix your problem, uninstall the app and re-install it.
How to Fix iPhone & iPad Amazon Prime Video Problems
There is no built-in way to clear the app data on the iPhone or iPad. Instead, you need to uninstall the Amazon Prime Video app and re-install it. This can reset the app and fix many problems.
If your videos keep jumping back in place to a specific point, try restarting the app, and if it is a downloaded video you may need to re-download it.
How to Fix Amazon Prime Video Login Problems
Amazon Prime Video error 5005 happens when you try to login to Amazon Prime Video and watch videos. Amazon says that these are most often related to connectivity issues and they will resolve in a little while.
Keep in mind that you can connect multiple devices to your Amazon Prime Video account, but you can only stream to two devices at the same time.
Instead of sharing your Amazon password, you can make an Amazon Household and those users can play videos on Amazon Prime, but you can only stream to two devices at the same time, including household members.
How to Fix Amazon Video Smart TV Problems
If you have issues using Amazon Video on your Smart TV, you can usually fix this one your own, but if it is a very old Smart TV you may be out of luck.
The first thing to try is restarting your TV. You may also need to unplug your TV for a minute and then plug back in and see if it works. This can solve many issues with the app that you use on your smart TV.
You can also check for updates to your Smart TV software, which may or may not be available. Sometimes the company that makes your TV will update the app or the overall software to add new features and compatibility with updates on Amazon’s side. This varies from TV to TV, so look in settings for an update option.
Don Lee
04/10/2017 at 3:39 pm
1: My Mbps is 70 Mbps, much more than 3.5 Mbps.
2: My router is less than 6 months old , uses Ethernet cable wired direct to TV.
3: Netflix works with no errors.
4: Amazon on TV passes speed test, starts to load and stop with screen saying loading video, has done since April 9 Sunday, still has the same problem on April 10 Monday.
What gives? Why can’t Amazon fix their problems, too cheep to add more servers??
christine
04/12/2019 at 7:55 am
I have the same issue and the same check list. This began 11th April around 21:00 CET
So now what, does someone at Prime fix it if enough people say the same thing?
Nicolas Henry
04/24/2017 at 10:10 am
I have the same problem with 120 Mbps. What is going on? Other apps on the Samsung tv work fine.
R F
05/05/2017 at 6:47 am
Get a ‘bandwidth too slow’ error message despite speed test of 20 mps. Been with Amazon support for three weeks now!
Gulagg
09/13/2017 at 1:32 pm
This article goes through all of the basics of maintaining your home or mobile networks. It does not address the issues that are currently plaguing Amazon. I hear that Amazon is working on this issue. I will resubscribe when it is fixed.
Etex
12/30/2018 at 6:14 pm
These article don’t even mention the most annoying problem.
Subtitles totally out of Sync.
Pete
02/02/2019 at 9:58 pm
Netflix works just fine but not prime unless I bypass orbi. Every other device works fine. I think I need to discontinue prime because they say it’s not their service, tell me why everything else runs well on orbi
Peter
02/02/2019 at 10:02 pm
Netflix works just fine but not prime unless I bypass orbi. Every other device works fine no issues with 50mps att newer router.. I think I need to discontinue prime because they say it’s not their service, tell me why everything else runs well on orbi
carol
02/20/2019 at 6:51 am
my amazon prime video says” only 3 minutes viability left”
what does this mean
Christina E Nicholson
03/02/2019 at 1:15 pm
I have Netflix and Hulu, which have always worked just fine. Even streaming YouTube videos worka great. But I have always had issues with Amazon Prime. Whether I lived in an apartment or house, streaming thru my bluray player, cell phone, tablet or laptop. Its always an Amazon Prime issue and no one, anywhere, seems to be addressing it. Every article says its OUR problem. So sick of this…..
Josef Law
04/16/2019 at 3:18 pm
The solution provided here is the same BS from Amazon. I have 110 Mbps download and 98 Mbps upload speed. Netflix works smoothly with no issue. Plex streaming no isse. Direct Now streaming no issue. Amazon just keeps freezing, keeps telling me my network connection having problem. Quitting amazon is the best solution.
noncnfrmstbtch76
05/05/2019 at 7:51 am
Same crap here. Netflix and Hulu stream fast, no problems. Always, and only Prime Video…slower than molasses in January. Been like that for so long. Too long. Stop passing the buck Amazon, and quit being cheap…fix it.
rivethead
05/07/2019 at 6:10 pm
also having these issues. been talking to scamazon’s “customer support” (and i use that term loosely) for 3 days and getting the same BS of factory reset your ipad pro…delete software and reload (done this about 50 times)…check your settings. what i get are msgs my internet isn’t connected when i can watch youtube and send/receive emails or that my bandwidth is poor. my 7 yr old ipad worked fine both where i used to live (in the boonies of the sierra mts w/a local, small ISP) and where i live now (SF bay area with at&t). also, video freezes and the little wheel spins (oh, how i hate that little wheel)…and i have to press the go back 10 seconds and wait for the vid to start back up or just go back to the menu. they asked for screenshots of the error msgs and i sent them. no response for 24 hours and counting. just complete BS. i’ve asked for refunds on the seasons and season passes i’ve bought. no response on that either. i’m a scamazon customer for 20+ years and this is how i get treated. are they outsourcing everything to india? don’t they make enough money to hire better coders and support staff that type their own responses instead of using canned phrases? really?
Jonny Tedeschi
05/27/2019 at 3:26 pm
I have a smart tv and have had no problems with HULU or Netflix signed up for Amazon Prime recently and have had videos freeze randomly. I have to shut my tv off and restart Amazon sometimes 2x in one video. Very bothersome!
wendymurphy
06/25/2019 at 12:55 am
While using Amazon prime, you may face several issues such as poor
video streaming, issues with Amazon music, getting an error saying 'bandwidth too slow'
etc. Out of all these, not being able to stream videos properly is the most common problem
among the Prime customers. Don't worry, you can easily fix this error with the help of this
simple guide. Using this guide, you will be able to fix all your problems easily by yourself.
Just follow the given steps and get the issue resolved.
Joyce Manning
06/29/2019 at 2:49 pm
Is anyone having issues turning OFF closed captioning on a prime video? My tv says closed captioning off??
Dale
07/24/2019 at 8:41 am
Ditto to many of the comments above. How do we get more people to pressure Amazon into fixing this problem?
john purchase
07/28/2019 at 4:40 am
Funny. I don’t have these issues with Netflix.
Beth
08/15/2019 at 8:44 am
Does anyone else have a problem with, or a solution for, movies on Amazon Prime ending & cutting off about half or three-quarter of the way through and having to restart the movie from the beginning and fast-forward to where it shut off to finish watching ?? It happens with literally every single movie I watch on there for as long as I’ve had the service, tho I have no other type of streaming problems & tv shows play all the way through without issue; & I have no such problems with viewing movies on my other streaming services.
Navin
08/16/2019 at 5:51 am
Article/blog is exceptional, educational and informative, particularly for those who are not as techno-savvy as I am.
Roger
08/22/2019 at 10:01 am
Informative post !!!
Phil Gardocki
08/26/2019 at 4:37 am
I have the same issues, and checklist as above. I have 100mbs, and Netflix streams without error for years. Amazon, as far as I know has bee problem for years as well. But I can add one nugget of information. It is device dependent. If I watch on my phone (i7), there are no issues. The same from two different PC’s and their monitors. But on my two TV’s one is HD, the other UHD, I get frequent breaks. On average once an episode. Sometimes just resuming the episode works, But often requiring exiting and entering Amazon prime all together. Both TV’s use their embedded Amazon app.
The irony here is I have heard in a news cast, that Amazon built the Netflix streaming service.