7 Common Amazon Prime Video Problems & Fixes

This guide will show you how to fix common Amazon Prime video problems to get back to watching your favorite show or movie. If you are left wondering, “Is Amazon Prime Video down?” we’ll show you where to check and what to do if the problem is on your device or network. We also have a quick fix for Amazon Prime Video error 7031.

We’re seeing occasional upticks in Amazon Prime Video errors in 2020 as more viewers use the service to watch during the day and especially in the evening.

Amazon Prime Video, also known by some users as Amazon Instant Video, is a streaming service that is free with Amazon Prime.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

You can watch movies, TV shows and original series on Amazon Prime Video free of charge. There are apps for the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, PS4, Xbox One, smart TVs and other devices.

Sick of Problems, Try Hulu Free Today

Customers can run into Amazon Prime Video streaming problems, connection problems and may see Amazon Prime Video error codes while trying to use the service. You’ll see complaints from users that the Amazon Prime Video service will disconnect or that there is an error saying, “Unavailable, try again later.”

Read: Best Time Wasting Apps

Use this guide to fix common Amazon Prime Video problems with streaming, your devices, and problems downloading Prime Videos to your phone or tablet to watch offline.

Is Amazon Prime Video Down?

In most cases, the problem is in your home or with the app on the device you are using, but sometimes Amazon does go down. You can check Down Detector to see if Amazon Prime Video is down today and see other users who share if the service is experiencing issues.

If there is an outage, you will need to wait for it to pass to use the service. You can try using an alternate service like Netflix or Hulu, both of which offer free trials.

You can see reports from users and what the problem is. Most issues are with Amazon Prime Video streaming, but login problems are also a big complaint.

How to Fix Amazon Prime Video Error 7031

When Amazon Prime Video is down, you may see error 7031. This is an issue that typically impacts Chrome. You can get around it by using Safari on Mac and possibly Edge on Windows.

If you cannot use another browser, you can try using an incognito window, or you can attempt to restart your computer and Chrome. We had success switching to Safari on Mac and our video immediately started playing.

How to Fix Amazon Prime Video Streaming Problems

Most Amazon Prime Video streaming problems are from a poor internet connection. You can run a speed test using this service to see if your connection is fast enough. You’ll need at least a 1.5Mbps connection to stream SD and 3.5Mbps connection to stream HD.

You may see the following Amazon Prime Video error codes when you have streaming problems. Amazon Prime Video errors 1007, 1022, 7003, 7005, 7031, 7135, 7202, 7203, 7204, 7202, 7206, 7207, 7230, 7235, 7250, 7251, 7301, 7303, 7305, 7306, 8020, 9003.

If your speed isn’t fast enough using that service you may need to call your ISP for help. That can be Time Warner, Spectrum, Verizon, Comcast or another similar company. Before you do that, you can try the steps below on your own.

The first thing to do is unplug your modem and router and turn off the device you are trying to use to stream. Leave all of these turned off for 60 seconds. Then plug the modem back in, then the router and then when all the lights look normal, turn your other device back on. The modem is the small box from your cable or internet company and the router typically sits next to it with an antenna sticking out. Once everything is booted back up, you can try streaming again.

Users who are trying to stream Amazon Prime video over a cell phone connection should turn Airplane mode on for a few seconds and then off to reset the connection and see if that helps.

Read: Best Routers in 2020

You can also try pausing other things you are doing on the internet. This includes gaming, making phone calls with a phone connected to your home Internet and downloading large files. If all of this fails, you may need to work on connectivity overall.

You should also make sure that your Amazon Prime Video app is updated and if possible that your iPhone, iPad, Android or Fire tablet is up to date. You can also update your TV software, which can solve many problems.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart WiFi Router (R6700) - AC1750 Wireless Speed (up to 1750 Mbps) | Up to 1500 sq ft Coverage & 25 Devices | 4 x 1G Ethernet and 1 x 3.0 USB ports | Armor Security FAST WiFi PERFORMANCE: Get up to 1500 sq ft wireless coverage with AC1750 speed (Dual band up to 450 + 1300 Mbps).

RECOMMENDED FOR UP TO 25 DEVICES: Reliably stream videos, play games, surf the internet, and connect smart home devices.

WIRED ETHERNET PORTS: Plug in computers, game consoles, streaming players, and other nearby wired devices with 4 x 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports.

LOADED WITH ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: Designed with a 1GHz dual core processor, 3 amplified antennas, Beamforming+, Dynamic QoS, Smart Connect, and more.

USB CONNECTIONS: Share a storage drive or printer with any connected device or create a personal cloud storage to access from anywhere, using the 1 x 3.0 USB port.

How to Fix Amazon Prime Video Connection Problems

If you can’t fix your Amazon Prime Video problems using the tips above, you may need to take things up a notch and look at your connections.

If you have a $30 router from 5 years ago, it may not be able to handle streaming video across your house. Keep in mind that routers that worked fine in an apartment may not handle a larger house or even a bigger apartment.

You can try moving your router to a higher position, which is especially important if you have it tucked under a shelf. You can also try running an ethernet cable to your TV or streaming device to see if that solves the problem. At the end of the day, you may need to buy a whole home wifi system or a better router. Both of

At the end of the day, you may need to buy a whole home wifi system or a better router. Both of these solutions would help with streaming to an iPhone, iPad or Android device as well as any other wireless device in the house.

How to Fix Amazon Prime Video Download Problems

You can download Amazon Prime Videos to your iPhone, iPad or Android to watch offline. This is awesome for when you are traveling or when you want to keep your data use in check. Unfortunately, this doesn’t always work.

Make sure you have a paid Amazon Prime membership. You cannot download videos with the household share option. You can also make sure that you are in the U.S. or U.S. territories. You also need a Fire Tablet (not 1st gen), Fire Phone, Android phone or tablet or iPhone or iPad to make this work. If you fit all these catches and still have problems, here are things to try.

First off, restart your device. This can solve many issues. If that fails, delete the Amazon Prime Video app and reinstall it. You’ll need to re-sign in, but it can fix many problems. You can also update your apps and your device.

How to Fix Android Amazon Prime Video Problems

Android Amazon Prime video problems fit into many of the issues we’ve talked about, but there is something you can do on Android that can fix your video problems.

Try restarting your device, and then if you still have issues it is a good idea to clear the app data. Go to Settings -> Apps or Application Manager -> Amazon Video -> Tap on Clear Data and tap on Ok.

You may need to sign in again, but this can fix a lot of problems on the Android Prime Video app. Keep in mind if you use the Amazon Underground app, you may need to repeat these steps for that app too. If this doesn’t fix your problem, uninstall the app and re-install it.

How to Fix iPhone & iPad Amazon Prime Video Problems

There is no built-in way to clear the app data on the iPhone or iPad. Instead, you need to uninstall the Amazon Prime Video app and re-install it. This can reset the app and fix many problems.

If your videos keep jumping back in place to a specific point, try restarting the app, and if it is a downloaded video you may need to re-download it.

How to Fix Amazon Prime Video Login Problems

Amazon Prime Video error 5005 happens when you try to login to Amazon Prime Video and watch videos. Amazon says that these are most often related to connectivity issues and they will resolve in a little while.

Keep in mind that you can connect multiple devices to your Amazon Prime Video account, but you can only stream to two devices at the same time.

Instead of sharing your Amazon password, you can make an Amazon Household and those users can play videos on Amazon Prime, but you can only stream to two devices at the same time, including household members.

How to Fix Amazon Video Smart TV Problems

If you have issues using Amazon Video on your Smart TV, you can usually fix this one your own, but if it is a very old Smart TV you may be out of luck.

The first thing to try is restarting your TV. You may also need to unplug your TV for a minute and then plug back in and see if it works. This can solve many issues with the app that you use on your smart TV.

You can also check for updates to your Smart TV software, which may or may not be available. Sometimes the company that makes your TV will update the app or the overall software to add new features and compatibility with updates on Amazon’s side. This varies from TV to TV, so look in settings for an update option.

18 Best Apps to Waste Time (2020)

Baseball Boy > 1 / 14 Baseball Boy is a great time waster game because it only takes a few seconds to play one turn, so you can use it e en when you only have a minute or two to wait in line. This is a timing game. You tap to swing the bat when it is lined up in the center of the arc to get a perfect hit. Each hit earns you points that you can spend towards strength, speed, bounciness and offline earnings. I love that I can keep coming back to this game when I have a few minutes to kill and after a few turns I can increase my stats and go a little further the next time. There's a little strategy to it, but for the most part it's a great little distracting game. Free on iPhone & Android > 1 / 14

Last update on 2019-10-28. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API