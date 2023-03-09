18 Common Disney+ Problems & Fixes

This guide will show you how to fix common Disney+ problems so you can get back to streaming your favorite Marvel or Star Wars show.

Disney+ users are running into errors while streaming content, blank screens, sound quality issues, connection issues, and login problems.

Some users will want to invest in a better WiFi network at home, while others may be tempted to upgrade their streaming device. However, in most cases, you can solve these issues in a matter of minutes.

Is Disney+ Down?

If Disney+ isn’t working at all on your device, the problem may have something to do with your connection or with the app on the device you are using to watch content.

You can check Down Detector to see if Disney+ is down. You can also check if it’s down for other users in your area. If there is an outage, you will need to wait for it to pass to use the service.

If you’re confident there isn’t an outage, you’ll want to check your internet and/or cellular connection to ensure there isn’t an issue on your end.

Does Disney+ Work Abroad?

Disney+ works if you travel abroad as long as the service is available in the country you’re traveling to. If it isn’t, you can watch any content you’ve downloaded on your device.

Before you travel, double-check to make sure Disney+ is available where you’re headed. If not, make sure you download any shows or movies you want to watch before you head out the door.

How to Fix Disney+ Spinning Wheel

If you suddenly see a spinning wheel on the Disney+ app, try closing Disney+ and any other apps that are open on your device. You should also restart the device you’re using to watch content.

If you’re getting a spinning wheel while watching content on a cellular data connection (LTE, 5G, etc), try connecting to Wi-Fi and see if that helps.

How to Fix Disney+ Blank Screen

If you encounter a blank screen while watching Disney+ content, you may need to disable your popup blocker or antivirus software.

How to Fix Disney+ Error Code 14

Disney+ error code 14 is related to an incorrect password. In many cases, you’re getting this error because you changed the password associated with your email account.

In order to fix this error, you’ll need to reset your password. Keep in mind, this will update your account sign-in details across all Disney products and experiences.

How to Fix Disney+ Error Code 39

You may see Disney error code 39 when trying to play a video. You may see this error if you’re using a bad internet connection or if you’re trying to access content from a device that isn’t supported by Disney+.

To fix this issue, try restarting the Disney+ app or refreshing the website if you’re watching in a browser. If that doesn’t work, try launching the service on another device.

If you still see this error, you’ll want to check your connection and make sure it’s working normally.

How to Fix Disney+ Error Code 41

Disney+ error code 41 is another code that might popup when you’re trying to stream content. Unlike error code 39, error code 41 typically appears when there are a lot of users trying to watch a specific show or movie.

Try restarting the Disney+ app or refreshing the website. Wait a few minutes and then try streaming the show or movie on your device.

How to Fix Disney+ Error Code 42

This is another error code you might see while trying to stream content. In order to fix Disney+ error code 42, you’ll need to check your connection. This error pops up if you’re using a slow connection or if you have a weak Wi-Fi signal.

How to Fix Disney+ Error Code 73

Disney+ error code 73 will tell you that “Disney+ is only available in certain regions.” This may occur when you’re traveling abroad.

Again, you can use Disney+ in foreign countries, but only if the service is available there. If you’re getting this error and you’re positive the service is available where you are, try the following.

If you’re using a VPN, disable it and restart your device. If aren’t using a VPN, try restarting the Disney+ app or refreshing the website.

How to Fix Disney+ Error Code 83

The Disney+ Error 83 covers a range of issues and problems, and it is often from a server timeout or using the wrong type of computer or browser.

If you see Error 83 when trying to start using Disney+, it may just be a server overload happening during peak hours.

The best thing to do is try again. You may want to close the app completely or restart your TV if you see the app there. On iPhone, iPad or Android open multitasking and close the app, or simply restart your device.

If you cannot log in on your iPhone and see error 83, try uninstalling the app and then installing and trying again. This may not fix the issue for everyone, but it is worth a try.

If you see Error 83 while using Linux or a browser that isn’t supported, then you will need to find a different device to use. Disney+ works on Mac, Windows, iOS and Android. You need to use Chrome, Edge, Firefox, or Internet Explorer on PC and Safari, Chrome, or Firefox on Mac.

Disney says that if you are using a device that supports Disney+, you may have an account issue, so you need to contact Disney+ support.

How to Fix Disney+ Error Code 91 or 92

Disney+ error codes 91 and 92 may occur when Disney’s system detects suspicious activity originating from an IP address. For instance, failed login attempts or failed attempts at updating payment information can trigger them.

In order to fix this, make sure you verify your payment details. You may need to contact your bank or credit card provider to confirm your card is working properly.

If you’re positive it has nothing to do with your card, try restarting Disney+. Wait a few minutes and then try using the service on your device. You might also want to make sure your Wi-Fi connection is working properly.

How to Fix Disney+ Error Code 142

Disney+ error code 142 is yet another code related to a bad connection. Check your connection and make sure you aren’t having speed issues. You’ll also want to make sure you have a strong signal.

How to Fix Disney+ Error Code 1026

This is an error code that can popup when you’re trying to launch Disney+ on a smart television. It can occur if you’re trying to launch the app on an unsupported device or if your connection is poor.

In order to fix it, try restarting your television. You may also want to check and see if there’s a new software update available for your TV.

How to Fix Disney+ Video Quality Problems

You are able to stream Disney+ in 4K if the video you are trying to watch supports it. If you are seeing low-quality video, or you are not able to watch in 4K, there are some things you need to check.

First off, update your Disney+ app to the latest version. You’ll also want to update your phone, tablet, computer, and/or TV to the latest firmware available.

The next thing to look at is if your Internet connection is fast enough. Try running a speed test on the device you are streaming from. Disney recommends 5 Mbps down for HD and 25 Mbps down for 4K Ultra HD. If your speeds are too slow, try restarting your device, your router, and maybe even your modem.

If you have another device between your streaming device and your TV, it may prevent 4K as part of anti-piracy efforts. You may also need to get a new HDMI cable or a device that supports 4K.

How to Fix Disney+ Streaming Issues

If Disney+ video is skipping, freezing, or stuttering, you can fix this on your own in most cases. Here are a few things you need to try:

Close the Disney+ app and other apps. Then try again.

Restart your device.

Check your internet connection.

Check for Disney+ updates.

Check for device updates.

How to Fix Disney+ Sound Problems

Disney+ supports surround sound and Dolby Atmos, but if you are not getting the sound quality you expect, you can fix this on your own. This is likely related to equipment or to your internet speed.

If you are getting surround sound or Atmos on other content, say from Netflix, on this same setup, then you likely need to check your internet connection speed. If it is lower than Disney+’s recommendations then you may not be able to get the higher quality.

You can try restarting the app and if a speed test shows that your connection is low, you can try to restart your device and your router. You may need to even restart your modem or call your provider.

When it’s not a connection error, you need to check out your cables and connections to make sure everything is working. Try a disk or try another service and then come back.

How to Fix Disney+ Download Problems

You can download Disney+ shows and movies to watch offline, but if things aren’t going smoothly, you may run into problems playing downloaded content or even downloading Disney+ movies.

To fix this check your Internet speeds and move closer to your router. If that doesn’t fix the issue, try restarting your device or your router.

Another thing you may need to do if the download will not play is to delete the show or movie and download it again.

Disney also recommends updating your app, and if that doesn’t work, you can try uninstalling the app and reinstalling the app.

How to Fix Disney+ Login Problems

If you can’t log into your Disney+ account, you need to reset your password.

If you’re trying to reset your Disney+ password, you’ll need to verify your identity using a 6-digit passcode sent to your email address. This code will expire after a few minutes so if you don’t use it in time, you’ll need to request another code.

If you can’t find the code in your email, you’ll want to check your spam folder and see if it accidentally got sent there. You can also request another code if you can’t find it.