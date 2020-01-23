Editorials
Is Consumer Cellular Worth It? What You Need to Know in 2020
Watch enough TV and you’re bound to see an ad for Consumer Cellular. This is a cellphone company that targets retirees and seniors who want an affordable smartphone or cell phone plan and the company works directly with AARP.
We’ll walk through what you need to know before you sign up, or what you need to know before you help your parents sign up for Consumer Cellular. We’ll also help you decide if Consumer Cellular is worth it.
With plans that start at $20 a month for one line and $35 a month for two lines, Consumer Cellular is an attractive option. There’s a 5% discount for AARP members as well.
Read: Best Android Phones Under $200
From Consumer Cellular reviews and Consumer Cellular coverage to the phones and features that the company offers, this overview will help you decide if Consumer Cellular is worth it in 2020.
The Consumer Cellular ads mention the cheap prices and feature users who cannot stop proclaiming how much they love the service. You can buy Consumer Cellular online, on the phone or at some AAA stores. There are a variety of phones and plans t o choose from. You can also bring your own phone to Consumer Cellular, which is great if you buy a cheap iPhone.
The AARP discount offers 5% off your monthly bill and 30% off select accessories. It also extends the satisfaction guarantee to 45 days. There is a 30-day guarantee when you sign up and there is no contract to sign, so you aren’t locked in, but like all services, there are some catches to keep in mind.
One thing that many users will appreciate is that the company offers U.S. based customer support if you do have issues that need to be resolved or you need help with the service.
Consumer Cellular Coverage
One of the great parts of Consumer Cellular coverage is that it is nationwide and it uses the same towers as the big names you already know in wireless service. The company basically leases tower use for Consumer Cellular customers from companies that already have coverage.
The Consumer Cellular coverage map shows coverage for most of the U.S., which is on par with what you see on many competing services. When you are out west there are some blank spots, but this is something that you will find on many services due to the areas being sparsely populated.
You will need to enter your zip code to see which carrier your phone will use. There are multiple coverage maps on their website. You can also check specific places to see if you will have coverage where you travel often.
Consumer Cellular Plans
The Consumer Cellular plans start at $15 a month and adding on texting and data only costs an additional $5 for the base plan. That means you could get a smartphone with mobile web and texting for as little as $20 a month.
Consumer Cellular Plans Cost 250 Minutes $15 a Month Unlimited Minutes $20 a Month
Before you sign up you should keep in mind that most users will need more data than that. Even if you only look up a few things and use a phone for directions while traveling you will likely need more than 500MB of Data. You can share the data with another phone on your plan.
We recommend looking at the $10 per month 3GB data plan if you are going to use Consumer Cellular while traveling or outside of your home. At home, if you connect to WiFi, you don’t use the data on your plan.
|Consumer Cellular Data Plans
|Texts
|Cost
|500MB
|Unlimited Texts
|$5 a Month
|3GB
|Unlimited Texts
|$10 a Month
|20GB
|Unlimited Texts
|$20 a Month
|15GB
|Unlimited Texts
|$30 a Month
|25GB
|Unlimited Texts
|$40 a Month
If you go over the data on the plan you choose, the company automatically upgrades you to the next plan. This avoids nasty overage charges, but you may still end up paying an extra $10 that month. This method gives you more data and helps you avoid overages month after month. You can always go back to a smaller plan.
The biggest data plan that you can buy is 25GB, which is up from previous years and in line with many “unlimited” style plans from other carriers.
Consumer Cellular Reviews
The Consumer Cellular Reviews are quite varied with some users singing praises of the service while others share cautionary tales.
We recommend asking friends and family who may already use the service if that is possible.
Read Consumer Affairs to learn what Consumer Cellular reviews have to say. Most of these are on the low-end of the spectrum.
You should also read the Consumer Cellular reviews on Cnet and on Consumer Cellular where you will get a range of various opinions.
Consumer Cellular Phones & iPhone
You can buy a Consumer Cellular iPhone as well as many other phone options. The base models include a normal flip phone, but you can buy the newest iPhone 11 , 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max or older iPhones. The selection of Consumer Cellular Android smartphones is on par with what you will find at Verizon or AT&T. Consumer Cellular offers the latest Samsung smartphones as well as Motorola and ZTE devices.
You can bring your own phone to Consumer Cellular if it is for AT&T or T-Mobile, which opens up a lot of options. There are also tablet and a mobile hotspot options. The mobile hotspot could deliver WiFi access to your laptop or a WiFi only tablet while you are traveling, even while you are driving down the road.
Some of the Consumer Cellular phones are a one-time purchase of $50 to $100 while others including the Consumer Cellular iPhones are $50 to $150 upfront and then monthly payments on top of the service you pay for.
You can buy a phone protection plan from SquareTrade for $2 to $6 a month depending on the model and if you buy an iPhone you can buy AppleCare+ for protection.
Consumer Cellular Contracts vs Payment Plans
There are no Consumer Cellular contracts that keep you with the service. However, you can buy a phone on a payment plan that you need to pay off before you can switch or leave.
Sometimes consumers end up looking to switch, and find out they have to pay off the phone before they can leave. This is fairly common with carriers these days. You may be able to work with a carrier you are switching to, to get money to pay off your old phone.
Consumer Cellular Features
Consumer Cellular offers 4G LTE service, which means you also get same speeds as on the big brands, so you don’t have to wait longer to load a webpage just because you choose this service.
Based on our research you cannot use your iPhone or Android as a personal hotspot, although at least one user complained that his phone used too much data while it was a mobile hotspot. Consumer Cellular sells a standalone mobile hotspot for $80.
Is Consumer Cellular Worth It?
If you’re looking for a reliable carrier with good coverage and U.S. based customer support, Consumer Cellular is a great option. You can’t walk into a local store for help, like you can with a big carrier, but you can get phone based support to help you with issues.
With Consumer Cellular, you can choose the latest phones or bring your own. This makes it an affordable choice as well as an option if you love your tech and want the latest devices.
Shoppers looking for affordable cellular plans, features that you expect from the big carriers and good support should check out Consumer Cellular.
Carol Monzon
04/23/2016 at 10:48 pm
I am a Consumer Cellular customer and I am interested in buying or getting a simple phone from you. What are my choices. I am a senior citizen and have been with you for over 5 years, I believe.
Butch
01/09/2019 at 10:43 pm
LOL
alaskadale
04/25/2016 at 10:45 pm
Your link to consumeraffairs.com for legitimate reviews is not appropriate. This website rewards businesses that pay them fees with better reviews and emphasizes the worst with those companies that do not “belong” to the Consumer Affairs group.
Thomas Houlahan
05/12/2016 at 6:11 am
You forgot to mention that Consumer Cellular is the runaway leader in dropped calls. Consumer Cellular stinks.
Judi Jackson
05/19/2016 at 11:39 am
What age do I need to be to qualify
clarence l. schuler
06/06/2016 at 10:05 am
can I exchange my 6s iPhone for a 6 plus?
Dawn Eiler
06/13/2016 at 1:28 pm
How old do you need to be?
Patsy Stoller
06/20/2016 at 9:52 am
How many MB is 1 GB
Dennis Fregger
07/15/2016 at 9:09 pm
Just enter that question in Google search and your answer will magically appear.
Rock
07/25/2016 at 11:39 am
So it boils down to if you have consumer Cellular just to have a phone and not use it,its 10 dollars a month when you could go to another carrierand pay 30 dollars and get all this and a bag of chips.and not worry about all these additional fees that consumer Cellular will be blind siding you with. OFFER A SENIOR A REAL DEAL WITH A REAL DEAL THANKS
Fletch
08/13/2016 at 10:32 pm
Last month I changed to a lower plan that with taxes it costs a little over $27.00 a month. Since the change my text messages are sent two and as of yesterday three times which still counts as data usage. True they will notify you as you reach the 50% limit but you have no control over the data being sent to you. It leads me to wonder if this is a ploy for them to automatically upgrade your plan
Brian
06/16/2019 at 6:15 pm
Texting is free with all CC plans. Text messages arE no chargEd as data.
camille
08/30/2016 at 7:51 am
hi I’ve had consumer cellular for over a year now. I had at&t which charged me $47.00 a month without texting. They wanted another 20 for that. I have to work and I was not going to give them my hard earned money just to text since I have never texted before. I changed the plan twice and when the cover cracked they sent me a new phone since I had the warranty that charges $2 a month. I love texting now and I am 69 yrs old. I pay 24.99 a month. I do belong to aarp which gives a small discount which helps. I have the doro flip phone which I call the granny phone which is not fancy but for me it’s fine. Hope this review helps
Richard Horne
09/01/2016 at 8:07 am
Quit your bitching about Consumer Cellular. Been a great inexpensive plan with great service for several years.
edward dasilva
04/14/2019 at 3:16 pm
MINT is much cheaper than Consumer Cellular. Check it out now.
Bob Gash
04/19/2019 at 11:12 am
Possibly, but have you looked at their coverage map? Extremely poor coverage compared to CC
Dennis Hetman
07/22/2019 at 6:56 am
Richard, you must work for Consumer Cellular. Their plans are inexpensive but it ends their. Their reps are very polite and try to help but they are either incompetent or have not had the proper training, and neither have their supervisors. You cannot speak to someone for help at corporate unless you have an extension number. Their reps and supervisors or unwilling to do so. People have a right to bitch. I won’t be bitching but will be switching carriers.
Debbie
08/26/2019 at 10:21 am
Dennis Hetman Who will you be switching to?
Phyllis Frith
10/12/2016 at 8:13 pm
we have been using consumer celleular for at least 8 years and we are well satisfied, we wil get an email when we are close to reaching the limit on our plan, we are also allowed to go to the next plan rather than pay the charge per minute. When the new month starts we can go back down to the lower plan. Even our home phone is consumer cellular which works well and we pay $10.00 per month for the small unit that the home phone is attached to and the minutes we use are shared with our cell phones;
john chambers
10/20/2016 at 8:21 am
can I use my existing cell phone. I have an unlocked Samsung from Canada
Darcy Rainbow
C Justice
01/02/2017 at 9:16 pm
Does Consumer Cellular ever “buy-out” a contract so the customer can move to them?
Pa jones
02/14/2017 at 11:19 am
I have consumers cell phone got a consumer land line, I have no sims card in my phone if I start with your company will you send me sims card an what do I have to pay to start . My cell phone was used for 2 mons.
Gary Frey
03/05/2017 at 5:38 pm
I pay $140 / month for 2 phones and a tablet from a top name company and get lousy reception. I happened to have my 80 year old mothers Consumer Cellular flip phone while she was in hospital and I turned it on and much to my surprise it has full reception everywhere I go and no dropped calls. Can’t wait till my contract is up so I can switch.
sherrie moore
03/10/2017 at 5:58 pm
does consumer cell have in
ternet service?
James Rice
03/10/2017 at 7:32 pm
Well after reading some very negative comments I was a little worried about the service. Well I’m so happy with this service I could just scream ” Its way better than At&T”. I get better signals and more bars than before on the same highway with AT&T. And when I called I talked to a nice lady and she spoke better English than me.
I’ll take Consumer Cellular service anytime. Thanks to those guys that started this a long time ago. Thank You and Thank You.
Jim RC
03/20/2017 at 8:03 pm
I have had no problem using the wifi feature on my android phone with my consumer Cellular service.
Vlar
04/08/2017 at 4:47 pm
Generally speaking I like Consumer Cellular and have been with them for years. But what bothers me the most is how their talk plans work: minutes jump from 250 (not enough) to 1500 (way too much – for me). It seems reasonable – to me at least – that if they are truly interested in pricing their plans to suit boomers, etc., they would offer an in between range of 500 – 700 minutes and price it accordingly.
Also, there are tons of fees and taxes (which may be beyond their control) that increases the total bill considerably. So if one adjusts their plan to say, $50 – it’ll be $57 when the bill arrives.
R. Jansen
04/17/2017 at 1:55 pm
I can’t even get onto their web sight. That means I would have to buy a phone
sight-unseen. When I called them to see if they could help me get to their sight where they have pictures of their phones an automated robo-agent said they would call me back in thirty minutes. KEEP IN MIND ONE OF THE BIG PLUSES WAS THAT THEY ADVERTISE TOTALLY USA-BASED SUPPORT PERSONNEL. A customer rep did call back in an hour. His ability to speak English was among the worst Hindi versions of English I’ve ever heard.
Jackie
04/24/2017 at 9:51 pm
We had some problems with setting up the Wireless home phone, but when we got it solved, we hope it will stay. I like the cell phones we got, they are Doro PhoneEasy 626, because we are older and do not travel, so it is just for our use around where we live.
M. Francis Abramson
04/25/2017 at 8:43 am
Is there a store near me to get more information about a plan from a consumer cellular agent?
Kiley Miller
05/01/2017 at 4:54 pm
This company is one of the most fake and fraudulent companies ever. I have not ever heard anyone talk to customer the way they do and they only want a sale. All they care about is money and reaching goals. I speak from experience.
Bruce
09/12/2018 at 6:32 pm
That has not been my experience at all during the year we have had the service. The customer service reps to whom I’ve spoken have all been courteous, professional and helpful.
Could it be that the caller has called with a less-than-friendly tone which has provoked an unusual response from the support staff?
GAry
02/09/2019 at 10:25 pm
Kiley, I don’t know where you get that from. We have had them for a year so far. First it was just the two of us, now we have 3 other family members on our account. We had some trouble getting new phones online, but that was because of our weird situation. Each time we called it was someone in the states, curious and knowledgeable, and I could understand them. Great reception. Low cost.
Kona Rose
05/02/2017 at 2:37 pm
We used to like Consumer Cellular until 2 yrs ago when we could no longer reach customer service by phone. They are so short staffed that you end up having to go to Facebook, then their page, and private message them. Then wait for the response which will be a generalized, unhelpful quick response. Yesterday my brother died. Consumer Cellular and their web page do not provide an exit code so that we can call out of the USA. This is a separate add on pkg which we found out today. But the kicker? I was told literally to do a browser search for how to make international calls on a cell phone by Consumer Cellular’s customer service (facebook message response). Really? I did that yesterday for 4 hours straight finally realizing I need the exit code from them. They did not give me that. After I told them I spent 4 hours searching how to use a CC phone to call int’l, they provided a generic CC link to a page that talks about int’l calling. I had already read that yesterday after they closed their offices which you cannot reach anyway during office hours. If you want to save a few dollars, get ready for some major headaches with Consumer Cellular. It used to be GREAT when you could reach a human being. Now it sucks big time swamp water and we are switching, but we have not chosen another carrier yet. Somehow we feel like a giant screwdriver will be shoved through us no matter which company we go to.
Dorinda Hempel
05/23/2017 at 7:12 am
Just a very condensed “Buyer Beware” . AARP is associated with a cellular company called Consumer Cellular. I read the reviews and they were very mixed and a lot of negative customer service comments. My parents decided to give them a try anyway. And after numerous hours talking with them and attempting to hook up to the service, my parents are using Tracfone. I have ate a portion of the cost of the consumer cellular phones. And even though they never actually managed to get the service hooked up for my parents, my parents received a bill for $35 in taxes and fees even though the promotion said first month free. Plus this is more than the proclaimed monthly fee for NO SERVICE. Now my father has had it and calls them, explains all the problems they had and never actually had service. The person argues with him and THREATENS TO TAKE HIS NUMBER HE IS CURRENTLY USING THROUGH TRACFONE away even though they claimed to be unable to use the number when they failed to hook up the service. These people are bullys and are taking advantage of senior citizens as if they don’t have enough issues. Please stay away from them.
Patricia A Broadway
09/14/2019 at 5:05 pm
when i had no service for days, i called consumer cellular *tWo times to CAMCEL MY SERVICE. I MOVED TO texas march 12 of this year. now i am getting a bill. This is a bad company – STAY AWAY FROM THEM. CHECK THE REVIEWS.
Dave
06/20/2017 at 7:12 am
According to the above listed prices what I get from AT&T for $40 would cost me $70 on Consumer Cellular. The cost for gf’s fliphone is the same.
Sheila
08/22/2017 at 4:42 pm
We currently have our cell phones thru AT&T and we don’t have unlimited talk and text and no data and our 2 cell phones cost over $79 each month. I husband has retired and I will next year and we are trying to cut cost. We thought the plan looked good, but we have not switched yet. Has anyone ever used Xfinity cell phone service?
Steve
09/14/2017 at 4:50 pm
WOW, Consumer Cellular just thottled my family’s data speed down to 0.06Mbps after we exceeded their 5GB plan! Yes, 60K – dialup modems speeds! I can’t even load a webpage without it timing out! And it will stay that way, unusable, for the next 5 days until the month resets. What do I do now without internet?
Rich
10/02/2017 at 11:23 am
CC is a company that gears itself toward the senior citizen/older age bracket. They aren’t advertising in GQ they’re advertising in AARP! They aren’t probably the best choice for a family w/kids or if their phone is the only computer in the house. It’s a cheaper(?) version of AT&T…now that being said, I have 2 lines with unlimited talk & text (which we use a lot!) plus we have been grandfathered in with our roll over data. We cannot use it all and I’ve sat all day (often) using just my iphone instead of firing up the laptop. I pay a total of $110 a mo. on average. Maybe I can get a better deal elsewhere. Maybe not but I’m not quite ready for Consumer Cellular just yet. For the record I read both GQ AND AARP. Such a rebel.
Wallis
10/24/2017 at 10:30 am
Odd – according to Wirecutter, Consumer Cellular gets good reviews. See If one isn’t happy with it, there is no contract. ??
Eyhaytah Sumer
06/03/2018 at 2:07 pm
I find their support is really sketchy. I’ve had a problem for months of not having cell service, even though I live in a city that has a cell tower every block, it seems. For some reason, my phone seems to go dead over night, and every time I call, I get a different response, none of which solves the problem that the first time I try to use the phone every morning, it says there is no service, even though I can see the bars, and sometimes people can call me, but when I try to call, it says there’s no service. This can go on for 2 to 5 minutes before – VOILA! – I have service. Every single day. For months.
Plus, I’ll check my messages on Wednesday, and maybe there will be one or two, which I will hear and delete. Then the next day, on Thursday, it will say I have five new messages, the oldest one being from Sunday!. It drives me nuts.
Katrina Andruss
06/14/2018 at 6:22 pm
I am trying to get hold of you to activate my phone. Last Thursday you left a message with me that if you didnt hear from me you would activate my phone anyway. That didnt happen. Sunday (the 10th) you left another message saying if you didnt hear from me that day you would activate my phone Monday (the 11th). So now its Thursday the 14th and my phone is still not activated and I cant contact you because Assurance Wireless cut me off also last Saturday. I have no way to call you because Assurance cut me off when I was payed up till the 22nd of this month. Could you please just do as you have said you would do and activate my phone?
Lawrence
07/30/2018 at 3:47 pm
The coverage map is a lie. I cannot get a consistent signal even long enough to set up my voicemail on their service. And that was OUTDOORS! North Central Ohio should be showing a huge hole in coverage.
Richard Carter
12/21/2018 at 1:15 pm
No, not worth it, I’m afraid. Fine if you never leave town and only chat with your old buddies, but try moving with your phone… Left high and dry, non-existent help and no access to the website for days on end.
simon brafman
02/05/2019 at 8:26 am
worst phone service and customer service – be carefull
Wikoli
03/12/2019 at 12:57 pm
Old information. As of March 2019 CC provides a two line 20 gig plan for 75 bucks, half of what I’m paying for ATT 32 gig, which I almost never use up. 20 gig might work for us even on the road if we’re careful. No rollover, but ATT rollover only benefits you is you don’t use all your primary data the previous month. If CC works for us on our unlocked GSM phones, we would save over 800 dollars a year. And they use ATT and T-mobile networks anyway.
Chuck Burg
03/22/2019 at 9:13 am
I am not a member (or fan) of AARP and really resent the 5% penalty. It’s not the 5% as much as it is the principal.
C J R
05/22/2019 at 7:46 am
I agree. AARP promotes and endorses people and programs I disagree with so I have chosen not to join AARP. I, too, resent the fact that I have to pay more because I choose not to join AARP.
Bob
08/28/2019 at 9:58 am
Only reason to join AARP is for the Hartford Insurance. Cut my premium rates in half. The settlement from an accident was almost painless. I was getting ready to put up a fight, yet all came out well in the end.
As far as telephone communication, I am ready to go back to a land line. Federal law requires a 99.999% availability. That’s 6 minutes of outage per year.
edward dasilva
04/14/2019 at 3:18 pm
MINT is much cheaper than Consumer Cellular. Check it out now.
MARY KIRLIN
06/13/2019 at 8:09 pm
I was lost in an area and could not get Google maps or any help except telephone. I was a sprint user for years and never experienced this in any state I traveled through. Today was a nightmare 60 miles from home. I approached a man finishing fishing who had me follow him the 20 minutes to get to my original route. He says get a GPS as his cc service taught him he would need it.
Brian
06/16/2019 at 6:18 pm
We have CC. 2 lines, 5 gig data, unlimited talk and text, an ATT sim card, $55 a month. ATT was charging oveR $100.
Henry
08/27/2019 at 2:22 pm
We have had CC for quite a few years. Satisfied with the cost; 2 phones about $40. One flip and one Smart phone, unlimited minutes and 250 of data. Only problem is that phones do not always ring when someone calls; it eventually goes to voice mail immediately or several hours or days later :(. That’s been the only problem and they have been able to solve. We are retired and grew up with a phone in our pockets, so we learn to live with it sad to say. What the hell only $40; beats the big ones at $100+.
Stanley Pedersen
09/10/2019 at 1:18 pm
Cannot port out my numbers. be aware consumer cellular does not want to port out numbers. For this reason alone I would stay away. 4 days and counting, they will give every excuse to not release your number.
tracy haag
10/01/2019 at 12:00 am
I have an Motorola e5 play. I have been on the phone for 3 days now because this phone I got is having saver issues. The reps keep telling me do this and that. I do it and it does the some thing, over and over and over. There are three of us on this family plan and we are thinking of going to at&t. I am tired of this runaround stuff. today will be 4 days of no phone. I have had it. I want a working Motorola e5 play that works or better. I paid hard earned money for my phone and o have a paper weight.