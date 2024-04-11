Don’t Expect an AirTag 2 This Year

If you’re holding your breath, hoping Apple releases a new AirTag 2 in 2024, stop. Everything we’ve heard suggests the launch is a lot further down the road.

Apple first introduced its AirTag tracker back in 2021. Since then, the accessory’s popularity has soared. And as its grown, so have the questions about the AirTag’s successor or AirTag 2.

We often get questions about an AirTag 2 from prospective AirTag buyers because they want to know if the current model is safe to buy or if they should wait for a new model. It’s a legitimate question and one that has a pretty definitive answer.

When Will Apple Release AirTag 2?

We’ve heard a lot about the products Apple plans to launch in 2024. From new iPad Pros and iPad Air 6, to the iPhone 16 and iOS 18, we’ve got a firm read on what to expect from the company this year.

We haven’t, however, heard much about the AirTag 2. Apple could surprise everyone with a launch this year, but an arrival next year is more likely.

One of the few people that’s released information about the second-generation AirTag is Apple supply chain analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo.

Initially, Kuo believed production of the AirTag 2 would begin in late 2024 which would likely have meant a release in late 2024 or early 2025.

In October, Kuo released a revised prediction. He now believes mass production of the AirTag 2 “has been postponed to 2025.” This doesn’t guarantee it will launch in 2025, Apple’s plans often change, but it certainly leaves the door open.

The current model was announced in April so we may see Apple use a similar timing for the next model. That, of course, remains to be seen.

Not much is known about the AirTag 2. Kuo believes the device might have integration with Apple’s new Vision Pro, but he didn’t elaborate on what that would mean.

Other potential features could include a new Ultra Wideband chip which could lead to improvements like better battery life and improved tracking.