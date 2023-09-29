Common EA FC 24 Problems & How to Fix Them

The EA FC 24 release date has arrived and some Xbox, PlayStation, Windows, and Nintendo Switch players have run into problems with EA’s latest soccer simulation.

As we push away from the game’s release we’re getting feedback from those who have picked up a copy of EA FC 24. And that means we’ve heard about the early issues plaguing the game in the early going.

Many of the issues are minor bugs, but we’ve also heard about performance problems which can take away from the experience. This is common for a game that’s just been released and EA will work to patch many of these issues up in the weeks ahead.

That being said, EA FC 24 patches won’t be released every day which means you may need to fix whatever is plaguing your experience on your own.

If you can’t wait for EA to roll out its next EA FC 24 update, or you can’t seem to fix your issue, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’ll show you how to fix some of the more common issues EA FC 24 players are facing.

The list of EA FC 24 problems will surely grow as more people pickup the game and as EA rolls out new patches to address the current set of problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for here, you’ll want to check out other resources like the EA FC Reddit, EA Help, and EA’s Twitter account for support. You can also report any issues you see right here.

How to Fix EA FC 24 Download Problems

Like many games, EA FC 24 requires a fairly big download, around 45GB. If you have a fast Wi-Fi connection, the download shouldn’t take too long to complete. That said, if you have a slower connection, you might have to wait for an hour or more.

If you think your EA FC 24 download is moving too slowly, try plugging an ethernet cable directly into your console or PC. This could dramatically speed up the download. This is especially true if your system situated far away from your router.

If the game’s download speed doesn’t improve, try restarting your router. Unplug the power cord from your router, wait a minute or two, plug it back in, and try to download it again.

If the download gets stuck before it reaches 100%, try pausing the download, waiting a few seconds, and trying again. This can sometimes speed up the download as well.

If that doesn’t work, try canceling the download and starting it again.

If nothing here works, and you need more advice, head over to Microsoft’s site if you own an Xbox, Sony’s site if you own a PlayStation, or Nintendo’s site if you own a Switch.

How to Fix EA FC 24 Installation Problems

If you’re having issues installing EA FC 24 on your console or PC, make sure it has enough storage space for the game’s files.

If you’re playing the game on an Xbox, go to the My Games and Apps section and check how much storage you’ve got on your internal/external storage.

If you’re playing on a PlayStation, you’ll need to head into your console’s Settings and check your available space and make sure you’ve got enough space available for the download.

If you’re positive you have enough space, but EA FC 24 still won’t install on your device, try shutting off your system completely before trying the installation again.

How to Fix EA FC 24 Connection Issues

If you’re unable to connect to EA’s servers, you’ll want to check and make sure there isn’t a widespread problem. Check EA’s official social media accounts for announcements and DownDetector for complaints from other EA FC 24 players.

There’s also a chance your issues are related to Xbox Live or PlayStation Network outages or technical issues.

If you’re playing the game on an Xbox, check the status of Xbox Live here. And if you’re playing it on a PlayStation, check the status of PlayStation Network here.

If everything appears to be up and running, we recommend resetting your router and/or your console or PC before trying to connect again.

If that doesn’t help, you can try opening ports on your device.

How to Fix EA FC 24 Freezing Issues

If EA FC 24 suddenly locks up while you’re playing a game or doing something else, you’ll want to save (if you can) and quit to the dashboard.

If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to restart your console or PC.

How to Fix EA FC 24 Performance Problems

If you’re playing EA FC 24 on a Windows PC, and you’re running into performance issues like poor frame rate or bad graphics, you’ll want to check your computer’s hardware and make sure it meets the game’s minimum and/or recommended requirements.

If your PC’s hardware doesn’t meet the minimum requirements, there’s your answer right there. If it doesn’t meet the recommended requirements, you’ll probably need to tone down your settings.

EA FC 24 Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 – 64-Bit

Windows 10 – 64-Bit Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K @ 3.50GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHZ

Intel Core i5-6600K @ 3.50GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHZ Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

EA FC 24 Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10 – 64-Bit

Windows 10 – 64-Bit Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.40GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X @ 3.7 GHZ

Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.40GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X @ 3.7 GHZ Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD RX 5600 XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD RX 5600 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

Make sure you’re utilizing the latest drivers for your graphics card. If you’re using an AMD graphics card, head here to find the latest drivers. If you’re using an NVIDIA card, head here.

If you’re playing EA FC 24 on a console, and you’re running into performance issues, try restarting the game and/or console.

How to Fix EA FC 24 Crashes

If EA FC 24 starts crashing on a regular basis, you’ll want to power cycle your console or PC. Here’s how you power cycle an Xbox:

Turn off your console by holding the Xbox button on the front of the console for approximately 10 seconds. The console will turn off.

Turn your console back on by pressing the Xbox button on the console or the Xbox button on your controller.

Here’s how you do it on a PlayStation:

Completely turn off the console by holding the power button.

Wait for the power light to stop flashing, remove the power cable, and leave the console off for a bit before powering it back on. Sony recommends leaving it off for 20 minutes.

How to Fix EA FC 24 Sound Problems

If the game’s sound completely cuts out on you, you’ll want to close the game and fire it back up.

If you’re playing the game on a Windows PC you’ll also want to make sure you’re using a DirectX 12 compatible sound card with the latest drivers installed.

How to Fix EA FC 24 EA Play Issues

If you experience issues during your EA Play EA FC 24 trial, try restarting your console or PC.

If you can’t get the trial, you should restart your device and then check the EA Play app again. If you see an error that you used your trial up when you didn’t, reach out to EA for help.

Remember, make sure you quit the game fully when you’re done playing the trial.