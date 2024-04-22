F1 24 Editions: Which Should You Buy?

In this guide we’ll take you though EA’s F1 24 editions and help you determine which is the right one for your interest level and budget.

Thanks to the success of Netflix’s F1 Drive to Survive series, the sport’s popularity has grown immensely. And so has interest in EA Sports’ simulation from developer Codemasters.

The next entry in the F1 series is dubbed F1 24 and it’s headed to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, and Windows in May.

F1 24 is currently up for pre-order at EA and various retailers. And unlike most EA titles, there are only two choices for prospective buyers.

There’s a standard edition which comes with the basics and there’s a more expensive Champions edition that offers a whole lot more, especially if you pre-order by a certain date.

Today we want to take a look at these versions of F1 24 and help you make a choice ahead of its release in late May.

Should You Buy F1 24 Standard Edition?

The F1 24 standard edition is the most basic bundle. For $69.99 (or less if you find a deal), you get a copy of the game and some bonuses if you order before the game’s release date on May 31st.

F1 24’s pre-order bonus includes 5,000 Pitcoin and the F1 World Starter Pack. F1 World is one the game’s modes. The F1 World Starter Pack includes 10,000 in-game cash and F1 in-world game resources.

Unsurprisingly, we haven’t seen a ton of F1 24 deals out there, but EA Play subscribers can take the usual 10% discount on a pre-order.

The F1 24 standard edition is the the cheapest version of the game and it’s probably the edition most people should buy. Here are our recommendations:

Buy this version if you plan to play F1 24 casually.

Buy this edition if you don’t plan to spend a ton of time in F1 World.

Buy it if you don’t care about playing before May 31st.

You can pre-order the F1 24 Standard edition right now at various retailers including Amazon.

Should You Buy F1 24 Champions Edition?

The F1 24 Champions edition a bigger bundle and it costs more than the standard edition: $69.99 vs. $89.99. It’s $80.99 if you have an EA Play subscription.

For this price, you get a copy of the game and the following bonuses:

3 Days Early Access

Special Events with unlockable rewards (only available during Early Access)

F1 TV Pro 1-month subscription (only available in USA)

18,000 Pitcoin

2x New My Team Icons

F1 World Bumper Pack

So to break it down, you get to play the game three days early, you get a ton of additional Pitcoin and in-game items, and you get a subscription.

If you pre-order the Champions edition by May 1st, you’ll get first access to the McLaren, Williams, Alpine, & Haas 2024 liveries, plus the McLaren & Alpine F1 esports liveries immediately in Time Trial in F1 23.

You’ll also unlock the McLaren & Alpine F1 esports liveries in F1 24 when the game launches.

So who should opt for F1 24 Champions edition?

Those who want to play F1 24 ASAP.

Those who plan to invest a lot of time in F1 24.

You can buy the F1 24 Champions edition right now at various retailers.

F1 24: Physical vs. Digital Copy

F1 24 comes in physical and digital formats. Here are a few things to consider before you pick one or the other.

If you’re sick of discs cluttering up your house, go with a digital version. You’ll also want to go with a digital copy if discs often go missing or get damaged in your home.

If you play a lot of different games and don’t want to pull the disc out every time you want to play, go digital. Downloading a digital copy means you’ll have easy access to the game every time you start up your console.

If you want to play the game ASAP, purchase a digital copy. You should be able to pre-load the game ahead of its release date which lets you to start playing the second it goes live.

There are also a few reasons to go with a physical copy of F1 24.

If you buy a physical copy you’ll be able to sell it to GameStop or a reseller like Craigslist or eBay if you get tired of playing it.

You’ll also be able to lend your copy out to friends or family members when you decide to move onto another game.