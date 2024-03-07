If Face ID and Passcode options suddenly go missing in your device’s settings, there’s no need to panic. There’s a reasonable explanation and a fix.

Some iPhone and iPad users are saying these options have vanished from the Settings app. Some are saying they’re missing on a new iPhone they just bought, others are saying they’re gone after the device underwent repairs.

Whatever the case, if you’re experiencing this issue, here’s what you need to do before contacting Apple support for assistance.

How to Fix Face ID & Passcode Missing in Settings

If you’re unable to see Face ID and Passcode in your Settings app, you likely have restrictions enabled preventing you from accessing these features.

Perhaps you enabled them yourself or, if someone else (like a parent or administrator) has access to your iPhone or iPad, turned them on.

In order to check the restrictions on your device, here’s what you need to do:

Open the Settings app.

Tap Screen Time.

Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions.

If there are restrictions on your device, you will be prompted to input a passcode to gain access to Screen Time. If you can gain access, you’ll now want to follow these steps:

Scroll down to the “Allow Changes” section.

Tap on Passcode Changes.

Make sure it’s set to Allow.

If you can’t gain access, and this doesn’t work, it likely means there are parental controls enabled on the device or an administrator from your job or school has blocked access to these functions.