Fix: Face ID Not Working on iPhone

Some iOS 17 users are saying Face ID has suddenly stopped working on their iPhone. In most cases, the issue can be fixed in a matter of minutes though some users may have a hardware problem on their hands.

In the months since iOS 17’s release, we’ve seen a number of complaints about broken Face ID. Users are seeing error messages and others are saying it’s not recognizing their face.

Fortunately, there are fixes that have worked for users dealing with these issues and we’ll detail them in this guide.

Restart Your iPhone

First, try a simple restart. If Face ID still doesn’t work properly, try a hard reset/force restart.

A hard reset requires a simple button combination and it will force your iPhone to restart. It won’t delete any of the data on board.

Update iPhone

Ensure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS 17.

While Apple may not call out fixes for Face ID issues in an update’s release notes, new software always has the potential to fix problems.

If a software update is available, try downloading it. If the problem persists, move on to the steps below.

Check Your Settings

Now, check your Face ID Settings.

Go to the Settings app and then tap Face ID & Passcode. Here, make sure Face ID is toggled on for the services you want, like unlocking your phone or authorizing payments with Apple Pay.

Check the Camera

The TrueDepth camera at the top of the iPhone is connected to Face ID. If it’s covered or dirty, it may be the source of your problems.

Make sure it’s clean and free of any smudges, cases, or screen protectors that might be blocking its view.

If it’s dirty, we recommend wiping it gently with a microfiber cloth.

Find the Right Position

Face ID works best when you’re holding your iPhone at arm’s length and directly facing the TrueDepth camera. Try adjusting your position and lighting to see if Face ID can recognize you.

It’s also worth noting that Face ID only works in portrait and landscape orientation on iPhone 13, and later, using iOS 16 and iOS 17.

Face ID only works on iPhone when it’s in portrait orientation on older iPhone models.

Use a New Appearance

If you’ve recently grown a beard or changed your hairstyle, you might try enrolling a different appearance in Face ID.

Go into your Settings app, tap Face ID & Passcode, tap Enroll Alternative Appearance, and follow the steps to add another version of your face.

Reset Your Face ID

If none of the fixes above work, you might want to start over and reset your Face ID.

Go into the Settings app, tap Face ID & Passcode, tap Reset Face ID. Then, go through the process of setting up your Face ID again.

Contact Apple

If you still can’t get Face ID to recognize you, or you’re getting an error, it’s time to contact Apple support because there might be a hardware issue.