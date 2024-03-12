How to Fix iPhone 15 WiFi Problems

In the months since release we’ve seen iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max users complain about slow WiFi speeds and dropped connections. Fortunately, there are ways to fix these issues in minutes and avoid a trip to the store.

If your iPhone 15’s WiFi connection suddenly starts dropping all the time, or the speeds become slower than normal, there’s a good chance it’s not related to the hardware.

Most WiFi problems are related to the connection itself or the software on the device. If you’re positive it’s not a software issue, you’ll want to get in contact with support at Apple or your carrier.

Before you contact support, it’s best to try manual fixes and see if they can jumpstart your iPhone 15’s WiFi connectivity. In this guide we’ll outline fixes that have worked for us and many others and they may work for you too.

First, we’ll start with some extremely basic fixes.

Restart

Before doing anything else, you’ll want to not only restart your iPhone, but you’ll also want to restart your router. Use this as a baseline test. In many cases, simply restarting these devices will resolve the problem.

You may also want to try hard resetting your iPhone 15 and/or your router. If you don’t know how to force your iPhone 15 to restart, see our guide for more.

Hard resetting a router will depend on the make and model so you may need to consult the device’s instruction manual for more information.

Download Updates

Next, make sure your iPhone 15, iPhone Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max is running the latest version of iOS 17.

Apple may not call out WiFi fixes in an update’s change log, but new firmware always has the potential to alleviate WiFi connection issues.

If your router is still supported by firmware updates, you’ll also want to update it with the latest software as these can bring improvements for connectivity.

Check for Outages

If you’ve done all that, you might want to check and see if your ISP, be it Xfinity or another company, has an outage in your area.

You can use sites like Down Detector to check and see if others with the same service are having similar connection issues right now.

Forget WiFi Network

If everything looks good in your area, try forgetting the WiFi network that’s having difficulties. Before you do this, note that it will cause your iPhone 15 to forget the password so make sure you have that handy.

Open the Settings app.

Tap Wi-Fi.

Tap the “i” in the circle next to the Wi-Fi name.

Tap Forget this Network at the top of the screen.

Reconnect.

Try connecting and see if speeds improve and/or the drops stop.

Reset Network Settings

If that doesn’t work, you can try resetting your iPhone 15’s network settings. This is another step that will cause your device to forget WiFi passwords so make sure you have all of those in order.

Open up the Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset.

Tap on Reset Network Settings.

Try the connection again.

Configure DNS

Changing the Domain Name System (DNS) server can sometimes improve internet connectivity on iPhone so it’s worth a try if you still can’t fix the problem.

Open up the Settings app.

Tap Wi-Fi.

Tap the “i” in the circle next to the Wi-Fi name.

Scroll down and tap “Configure DNS.”

Choose Manual.

Here, you can add a preferred and alternate DNS server address. These are available online or you can contact your internet service provider for more information.

Reposition Router

If you live in a large place, you might want to invest in a mesh WiFi system like eero for increased range and faster speeds.

If you don’t want to change routers, consider repositioning your router. Put it in a place where you most frequently use your iPhone.

If you live in an older building, this could work wonders because there may be objects in the walls interfering with the connection between your router and phone.