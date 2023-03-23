Here’s What to Do If You Forget Your iPhone Passcode

If you forgot your iPhone passcode, don’t panic. There’s a simple fix that lets you erase it and start over so you can unlock your device.

If you input the wrong passcode too many times on the lock screen, you’ll see a popup telling you the phone has been disabled for security purposes. If this happens you’ll need to wait and try again.

If you’ve completely forgotten your passcode, you’ll need to take some additional steps and boot your phone into Recovery Mode in order to erase your iPhone and select a new passcode. After you erase your iPhone, you can restore all of your data from a backup.

Here’s what you need to do if you forget your iPhone’s passcode. This method works for all iPhone models from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone 14.

Grab Your Mac or Windows PC

First, you need to get on your Mac or Windows PC because the process requires one or the other. If you are a Windows user, ensure you device is running Windows 10 or later and that you have iTunes downloaded.

You also need to have a proper cable so you can connect your iPhone to your Mac or Windows computer. If you don’t have one, you’ll need to track one down.

If you don’t have a functioning computer, you’ll need to take your iPhone to an Apple Store or an authorized service provider so they can assist you.

Power Off Your iPhone

Now, with your iPhone unplugged, power off your iPhone normally.

On newer iPhone models, press and hold the side button and the Volume down button at the same time until the power off slider appears. You can also press volume up, volume down, and then the side button to make the same slider appear.

On older iPhone models, you’ll either need to hold the side button or the top button until the slider appears.

Put Your iPhone Into Recovery Mode

Now you need to put your iPhone into Recovery Mode by holding down the appropriate button while also quickly connecting your phone with the cable to your computer.

If you own an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X or newer, press the side button while using the cable to connect your iPhone to your computer.

If you own an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, you need to hold down the Volume down button while connecting your phone to your computer. And if you own an iPhone SE or an iPhone 6s or older, you need to hold down the home button.

During this process you’ll want to keep holding down the appropriate button until you see the Recovery Mode screen popup on your iPhone’s display.

Restore Your iPhone

Once you’ve put your iPhone into Recovery Mode, you need to find your iPhone on your computer. If you’re using iTunes, you’ll find it there. If you’re using a Mac without iTunes, you’ll need to locate your iPhone in Finder.

After you’ve found your iPhone, you’ll see a popup and you’ll want to choose Restore, not Update, from the menu. This will prompt the restore process. The download could take awhile to finish up so be patient.

Setup a New Passcode

The download should finish up in less than 15 minutes. Once it finishes, unplug your iPhone from your Mac or Windows PC. At this point you will need to go through the setup process which will allow you to pick a new passcode.

After you’ve selected a new passcode and completed the setup process, you’ll want to restore your iPhone’s data from a backup.