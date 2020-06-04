FuboTV vs Hulu + Live TV: Which is Better?

“What is FuboTV?” Hulu and Sling TV may be the biggest names in the online TV service game, but there is another option that may be the best fit for many users. FuboTV offers a lot of value, loads of channels and it is a tempting alternative to Sling and other streaming services.

FuboTV offers a wide range of plans that include popular channels, a Cloud DVR, family viewing options, international channels, and much more. You can start a free trial of FuboTV to see if it is better than the service that you are paying for right now.

Here are the important things that you need to know about the FuboTV online TV streaming service, including how it compares to the Hulu Live TV option, the plans, and what you need to consider if you are switching to FuboTV from Hulu or from a traditional provider. Whether you are looking for new channels, better service or you need to add in support for more TVs, this is what you need to know.

FuboTV starts at $54.99, but the most popular base plan is $59.99 which includes family support, 101 channels, 130+ 4K events, and Cloud DVR Plus with support for recording up to 500 hours of content.

What is FuboTV?

FuboTV is an online TV streaming service that includes a wide range of channels, an online DVR with the base plan, family-friendly viewing options and a lot of potential upgrades if you need more channels, want to watch live sports, international sports and packages with specialized channels.

The service includes local channels, popular shows on the big networks, cable channels, sports, news channels, and lots of movies. There are Sports including the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLS, NASCAR the PGA Tour, and there are special events in 4K. FuboTV also includes a range of movies that you can watch on-demand and live on channels. Check out the FuboTV add-ons.

FuboTV works on all major streaming devices and on mobile devices, so there is a good chance that you can stream this on most screens in your house.

FuboTV Price Per Month Compared to Hulu

FuboTV starts at $54.99 a month, but the best starter plan is $59.99 since you get a lot of extras for the price.

The next most popular plan is FuboTV Ultra for $79.99, which more than doubles the number of channels, includes a 500 hour Cloud DVR and Family Share.

Fubo Ultra includes several of the FuboTV add-ons, but you can also choose;

Futbol Quarterly – $19.99 a month

Cloud DVR Plus – $9.99 a month

Family Share – $5.99 a month

Sports Plus with NFL RedZone – $10.99 a month

Fubo Cycling – $11.99 a month

Fubo Extra $5.99 a month

International Sports Plus – $5.99 a month

Adventure Plus – $4.99 a month

Latino Plus – $7.99 a month

RAI Italia – $7.99 a month

TV5 Monde – $9.99 a month

Portuguese Plus – $14.99 a month

Entretenimiento Plus – $4.99 a month

Hulu with Live TV is $54.99 a month for the base plan that is comparable to the FuboTV plan.

Hulu allows you to add on additional channels, premium channels, an Entertainment package, Espanol package, Enhanced Cloud DVR, and unlimited screens. This brings you closer to the FuboTV Ultra package.

Both Hulu plans include the Hulu on-demand offering with ads, and you can choose the no-ads version of on-demand, but you will see ads on Live TV just like you normally would while watching any TV.

Unlimited Screens on Hulu – $9.99 a month

Enhanced Cloud DVR on Hulu – $9.99 a month

Espanol Add-on on Hulu – $4.99 a month

Entertainment Add-on on Hulu – $7.99 a month

If you add both Unlimited Screens and Enhanced Cloud DVR, the monthly price is $14.98 a month.

FuboTV vs Hulu Live TV Channels & Features

FuboTV includes more channels on the base plan and significantly more channels on the Ultra plan than you get with Hulu + Live TV. Of course, this only matters if the channels that you want are on the service you choose. Like a traditional cable subscription, there will likely be many things you don’t want to watch or need.

Hulu offers 50 hours of Cloud DVR standard compared to 30 hours for Fubo. If you choose the upgraded DVR Hulu is at 300 hours and Fubo is at 500 hours. You get the upgraded DVR with the Fubo Family plan.

Both services let you watch two screens at the same time. The Fubo Family plan includes 3 screens at once. The Hulu Unlimited Screens add-on allows you to stream on three screens anywhere and unlimited screens in the home.

Hulu offers more premium channel add-ons, while Fubo offers more sports, international, and interested based add-on options. Hulu also offers a lot of on-demand movies and shows that you won’t need to record. Right now you can watch some HBO content on Hulu without an HBO subscription.

To check the current lineup, you should visit Hulu and FuboTV and compare the channels that are listed with the channels that you want to watch most often.

Supported Devices

Both plans work on many popular streaming devices, but Hulu has slightly wider support. You can use Hulu and FuboTV on the following devices;

iPhone

iPad

Android

Roku

Amazon FireTV

Apple TV (4th gen)

Chromecast

Android TV

Xbox One

Samsung Smart TV

Mac

PC

Hulu works on the PS4, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, and some LG smart TVs.

Free Trials

You can try both services with a free trial, but with FuboTV this depends on the plan you choose. When the free trial ends, it converts to a paid plan, but you can cancel without any hassle.

You can use the links above to sign up for a free 7-day trial of either service and then decide which one is the best fit for you. You cannot try Fubo Ultra, but you can do a free trial of the Standard and Family plans.