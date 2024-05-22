Google Flights Now Shows Southwest Prices

Google’s made an important change to its Flights service today and if you’re an avid flyer on Southwest Airlines, you’re going to love it.

Prior to today, if you used Google Flights to check potential dates and fares, Southwest would popup, but you couldn’t see how much a flight would cost. Well, that changed today.

Now when you use Google Flights and look for Southwest, you’ll see actual pricing instead of “Price unavailable” or “View site for price.”

This means you can now quickly, and accurately, compare Southwest to its competitors. That’s a big deal if you have a Southwest hub in your area.

With the change, you can now pick departing and returning flights. The “Booking Options” portion will let you see all of Southwest’s fares and help you pick the best option for your needs and trip.

You’ll see Wanna Get Away, Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime, and Business Select pricing. However, unlike Southwest’s site, you can’t see how many seats are available in each tier.

Once you’ve selected a fare, you’ll be taken to Southwest’s website to complete the booking process just as you would for any other airline on Google Flights.