Here Are the iPhone 13 Issues Plaguing Users As We Enter June

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max users ran into a bunch of issues in May and we expect to see more complaints in June while we wait for Apple to deliver new software.

In May, Apple pushed two software updates to the iPhone 13 series. The first, iOS 17.5, was a rather large update with a mix of features and under-the-hood improvements.

The other, iOS 17.5.1, is a bug fix upgrade that fixed an issue that caused previously delete photos to reappear due to data corruption.

In the weeks since their release, we’ve been tracking the issues impacting iPhone 13 users. We’re doing this to bring awareness to the problems and hopefully get folks dealing with problems pointed in the right direction.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max have taken to Apple’s forums, other forums, and social media sites to outline their software issues and, in cases, frustration with the iPhone 13’s hardware.

Here are some of the more prominent complaints about iPhone 13 problems as we head into June:

In particular, we’ve seen an uptick in complaints about screen flickering. It’s unclear what the cause is, software or faulty hardware, but more than a few iPhone 13 users have run into the issue.

iPhone 13 users who are running older software like iOS 17.5 may want to upgrade to iOS 17.5.1, the latest version of iOS 17, to see if it helps.

Those who don’t want to upgrade, or are experiencing problems on iOS 17.5.1, will need to look for manual fixes or contact customer support because we don’t know when Apple will roll out its next batch of bug fixes.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the next version of iOS 17 for these devices though we expect a new iOS 17.6 update to enter beta testing shortly.

If that happens, the final release will probably come in July which means many of these issues could linger for quite awhile.

The company plans to announce iOS 18 for the iPhone 13 series on June 10th and we should see a beta released later that day.

This will give iPhone 13 users a way to get off of iOS 17 though pre-release software is typically much buggier than software that’s officially been released.