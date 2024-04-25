Here’s How Long the Fallout 4 Next-Gen Download Takes

The Fallout 4 next-gen update is live for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5 which means it’s available to download right now. As expected, it’s massive.

Given that the next-gen patch isn’t a standard update, we expected it to command a large download size. And it’s size means some players are in for long download times.

If you’re planning to install the update, we can help you sort out the download process. If you want to jump into the game right away or you’re simply curious about the download size and time, here are a few things you need to know.

Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update Download Size

Bethesda’s Fallout 4 next-gen patch requires a large download across all platforms. On our Xbox Series X, we were required to download a 20GB+ update before starting the game.

The size of the update will vary from platform-to-platform and person-to-person. Those who haven’t kept up with the most recent Fallout 4 updates will see a larger download size.

You may also need to download updates for DLC’s like Far Harbor and Nuka World. These updates are larger than 1GB and players need to download them before starting the game.

We tried to start Fallout 4 after downloading the next-gen patch and the game continually crashed until we updated all of the game’s DLC.

If you’re running out of space on your device, and you want to play the game right now, you should dig through your storage and delete files you no longer need.

If you’re running out of space and you don’t want to get rid of anything, you might consider investing in an external hard drive. Samsung’s T7 Portable SSD is one of our favorites.

Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update Download Time

Mileage will vary based on connection speed, but a 20+GB download will probably take around 10-15 minutes. It took around 12 minutes for us to download the update on an Xbox Series X using a fiber 1GB connection.

If you’re trying to download the update during peak hours or if you’re using a slower Wi-Fi connection, you’ll need to remain patient.

If you’re curious how long the next-gen patch might take to download on your connection, you can use this tool to approximate the amount of time the download will take to finish up.

It’s not an exact science, but it will help you plan ahead and set realistic expectations for the download time.