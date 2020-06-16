How to Buy a Mac or iPad with an Apple Payment Plan

Are you in the market for a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iPad, or other Apple gear? You can now buy them on a 0% interest Apple payment plan directly from Apple. This is similar to the iPhone payment plan options that Apple and many carriers offer.

The new Apple payment plans are available with the Apple Card, and you can make payments over six to 12 months depending on the item that you buy. These are shorter than the options for the iPhone, but you are still paying 0% interest if you pay off the device in the time period.

To buy a MacBook Pro, iPad, or other Apple product on a payment plan at Apple, you need to apply for an Apple Card, and then you can choose the Apple Card Monthly Installments option at checkout. You still get 3% cashback when you buy this way. The other option is to use the Barclaycard Financing Visa, which offers up to 18 months of 0% special financing, but you don’t get cashback and it’s not linked to the Apple Card.

To get started, you can browse the Apple site and find the product that you want to buy. Apple computers, the iPad, Apple Pencil, iPad Keyboards, and the Pro XDR display offer payment plans up to 12 months and AirPods, Apple TV, and HomePod are available with six-month payment plans. There are no payment plan options for the Apple Watch.

The first thing you need to do is apply for the Apple Card. You do this using the Wallet app on your iPhone. Open the Wallet app and tap the Plus icon to get started. Complete the application process and then you can immediately start using the card if you are accepted.

You can add the item to your cart and choose Apple Card Monthly Installments. Now, you just need to complete the purchase and check out in the app or on the website to make your purchase. This is only available in the U.S. right now.

When you buy with Apple Card Monthly Installments, you get 3% cashback for the full purchase price immediately, so you can use that on an accessory or whatever else you need to buy.

Deals are limited with this option since you can only save when Apple offers a discount or with the Apple student discount. If you are looking for deals and payment plans, you should see if Amazon is offering a five-month payment plan on the MacBook or iPad that you want. This appears to be limited to specific accounts and it appears at different times.

B&H Photo offers six and 12-month financing with no interest if paid in full during the promotional period. You can apply for this card with B&H Photo and then shop the latest iPad and MacBook Pro deals. This option does not include cashback, but you may be able to save $100 to $400 on a MacBook Pro and get no interest payments — which adds up to bigger overall savings.