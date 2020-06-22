How to Download iOS 14 Beta iPSW or Profile Without a Developer Account

To install the iOS 14 beta or iPadOS 14 beta on your iPhone or iPad, you need to download the beta profile to your device directly or download the iOS 14 Beta IPSW or the iPadOS 14 IPSW to your Mac and then to install by connecting your iPhone to your computer.

You’ll need to at least be on macOS Catalina, but we are waiting for confirmation that you may need to install the macOS Big Sur beta on your computer before you install the iOS 14 beta IPSW. Last year, you needed to download the Xcode beta and open it, which may also be the case this year.

This guide will show you how to download the IPSW for your device quickly, without a developer account.

We expect to see a lot of iOS 14 IPSW links out there. Last year most of these were slow and came with download errors.

Expect to see the best iOS 14 beta IPSW file downloads in Google Drive. You can also count on errors saying that too many people have already downloaded this file. The good news is that we have a workaround for this problem.

Where to Find Fast iOS 14 Beta IPSW Downloads

If you still need the iOS 14 beta IPSW this year, you can expect to find these files in Google Drive folders shared by people on Twitter or on select websites.

Last year Apple switched from a beta profile to the IPSW to cut down on people trying the beta without being a developer. This year both options are available to users. Most people should go with the profile option.

Regular users should not install the iOS 14 beta or the iPadOS 14 beta, but if you want to, this is where to look for the downloads.

Search Twitter for iOS 14 IPSW downloads Or check Beta Profiles If you find a link that takes you to an IPSW download you can try to download it directly. If it is on Google Drive and you cannot download it, follow the directions below. Right Click on the IPSW file and choose Make a Copy When the copy completes click on show. Right-click the copy and download it to your computer.

This will allow you to download iOS 14 IPSW files way faster than any other source we’ve found.

While you are there, you may want to also download the macOS Beta installer utility and the Xcode beta. There is a good chance that you need both to install the iOS 14 beta or iPadOS beta on your device using this method.

Where to Find Fast iOS 14 Beta Profile Downloads

If you need to download the iOS 14 beta profile, you can do this on betaprofiles. They offer a fast download for both the iOS 14 beta profile and the iPadOS 14 beta profile as well as easy access to the other beta files you need for items Apple announced at WWDC 2020.