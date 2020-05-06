How to Find a Sewing Machine in Stock

Are you trying to find a sewing machine in stock to make masks or just to replace a broken sewing machine in 2020? This guide will help you find a sewing machine in stock in 2020 and get it delivered quickly.

It’s a major challenge with stock selling out almost as quickly as the retailers update the listings — but here’s how to get an edge, and a sewing machine.

This will help you find a Singer Sewing machine, a Brother sewing machine, or a variety of other models. If you see a sewing machine in stock, you should plan to buy quickly.

We’ll start with where you can look for a sewing machine in stock, and then help you set up text alerts for sewing machines in stock at Amazon and Walmart.

Where to Find Sewing Machines in Stock

Here are a few places you can check for sewing machines in stock. We recommend starting here so that you can at least quickly see if any stores have the model you want available right now.

Check Sewing Machines in Stock at Amazon

Check Sewing Machines in Stock at eBay

Check Sewing Machines in Stock at Walmart

Check Sewing Machines in Stock at JoAnn

If you don’t find what you want in stock with those links, jump to the next section to set up alerts.

How to Get Notified When a Sewing Machine is in Stock

You can set up an alert that goes to your email, your browser, or as a text message when a sewing machine is in stock at Walmart or Amazon.

This is the best way to find a new sewing machine if you’ve had trouble with the links above. The service is free, but you should plan on acting quickly once you get a notification. When a highly desired model is in stock, it typically only lasts for 2-15 minutes.

Go to the Sewing Machine page on NowInStock. Register for a free account at NowInStock. Check your inbox for a verification email and click the correct link to verify. Go back to the Sewing Machine NowInStock page. Click Add/Manage alerts in the right corner of the screen. Add an item to track it.

You can get browser alerts, text alerts, or email alerts when the model you want is in stock. Choose text for the best chance of getting a sewing machine quickly.

You can also see the history of when each sewing machine is in stock at specific retailers. Use this to know when you should manually check or when you should expect an alert.

