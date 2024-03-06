Have you ever deleted a voicemail on your iPhone and instantly changed your mind? If so, there’s no need to panic. There’s a very easy way to recover deleted voicemails on your device.

Over the years, friends, family, and readers have messaged us asking for help because they accidentally deleted an important voicemail on their iPhone. Many of them figured it was lost forever.

Fortunately, most of the time, that wasn’t the case. They simply didn’t know how to restore a deleted voicemail.

Finding deleted voicemails on the iPhone is extremely easy and you can track them down, and restore them, in a matter of seconds. Here’s how you do it.

How to Find Deleted Voicemails on iPhone

First, open up the Phone application on your iPhone.

Tap Voicemail in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the screen.

Tap Deleted Messages.

On this screen, you’ll find all the recent voicemails you deleted. In a lot of cases, the history may go back many years. On our iPhone 12 Pro, it went all the way back to 2017.

Now, in order to recover a voicemail, follow these steps:

Find the deleted voicemail you want to recover and tap it.

On the next screen, tap the red trashcan icon with the line through it.

This will recover the voicemail and send it back to the list located on the Voicemail tab.

Keep in mind, you may not be able to recover every single voicemail. In particular, some Older voicemails may not be recoverable.

If you’re unable to recover a voicemail, or you don’t see any deleted voicemails at all, you may need to contact your service provider for help.