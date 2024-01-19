Shipping times for Apple’s new Vision Pro have unsurprisingly started to slip. If you’re interested in buying one, we want to show. you how to quickly find one in stock and hopefully get it shipped ASAP.

Before we show you how, there are a few caveats you should be aware of because Apple’s operating a little bit differently for this product.

First, as far as we can tell, the Vision Pro is only available to order in Apple stores. Unlike other Apple products, it’s not available at third-party retailers. It’s unclear how long this will last, but don’t go into your local Best Buy looking for it.

Second, ordering a Vision Pro is more involved than ordering a product like the iPhone. When you go to order, you need to scan your face so you can lock in your headband and face seal measurements. This is important because it will ensure the device fits.

If you’re buying online, you’ll need the latest version of the Apple Store app and you’ll need to use Face ID on your iPhone or iPad.

If you use a prescription for your eyes, you’ll also need to have that information handy in order to buy custom optical inserts.

With that out of the way, here’s what you need to know about Vision Pro stock and how to find the device if you’re running into trouble with wait times and sell outs.

How to Find the Apple Vision Pro in Stock

As of right now, the Vision Pro isn’t completely sold out. Some configurations have seen their shipping times pushed back into March. This includes in-store pickup.

However, some sizes are still showing up as available to ship in mid-February. It’s unclear how long this will last given how little stock Apple’s conjured up for launch.

If you’re able to find the model you want, and you want the Vision Pro ASAP, it’s a good idea to place an order right now.

Check for Stock at Apple

There are a few ways to quickly check for Vision Pro stock from your computer or your phone.

There are two methods. You can check via Apple’s website or via the company’s Apple Store application. Both the website and the app allow you to check on stock at individual Apple Stores.

Choose the Vision Pro model you want and enter your local zip code. The site or app will show you what’s available for in-store pickup.

Again, some configurations might be unavailable for in-store pickup. We expect new stock to emerge down the road so you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled if you can’t find what you’re looking for right now.

You can also try your luck at an Apple Store on February 2nd. This is the Vision Pro’s official release date and when physical Apple Store locations will have stock on hand.

Use a Stock Tracker

It hasn’t been updated with the Vision Pro yet, but we imagine the developer(s) behind the InventoryWatch app will update it with the device at some point.

InventoryWatch is a handy application that lets you track the stock of Apple products at individual Apple Store locations. It’s extremely handy not just for the Vision Pro, but other Apple products as well.