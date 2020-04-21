If you’re interested in buying Microsoft’s Elite Controller Series 2 for Xbox One and you can’t find it in stock, make sure you keep an eye on it as cruise through the year.

At E3 2019, Microsoft finally confirmed an update to its popular Elite Controller. Dubbed Elite Controller Series 2, the new version of the controller comes with an assortment of upgrades including new adjustable tension thumbsticks, updates to the trigger grips, and improvements to the paddles.

The Elite Controller 2 also includes USB-C support, Bluetooth, and a rechargeable battery that can last up to 40 hours per charge. It’s an excellent update to a great controller and plenty of people have their eyes on it in 2020.

Of course, these upgrades don’t come cheap. The Elite Controller 2 retails for $180 without a deal making it far more expensive than your standard Xbox controller. It’s a pretty big investment, but it’s one many people are willing to make.

You can buy the Elite Controller right now at retailers like Amazon, B&H Photo, GameStop, and Microsoft though stock is a bit shaky right now.

Some retailers are currently sold out of the controller and there’s no telling when it will return.

Given its popularity, there’s a chance stock will remain uneven as we push deeper into 2020.

If you want the Elite Controller 2 as soon as possible, you’ll want to keep track of its stock and in this guide, we’ll help you do just that.

How to Find the Xbox Elite Controller 2 in Stock

Your first option is to track the controller’s stock manually. To do that, you’ll want to its page on the Microsoft Store or Amazon and make a bookmark. Some of you might even want to add a shortcut in your browser for easier access.

That said, we recommend using a site like NowInStock. Sites like NowInStock allow you to track stock without having to visit retail sites over and over again. Here’s how to use it.

First you’ll need to head over to NowInStock’s Xbox Accessories page. This page shows the controller’s stock history at retailers and it updates every so often giving you a look at the stock’s current status.

If you don’t want to open up your browser every time you want to check for stock, you can set up an alert that will send you an email, text or browser notification when stock becomes available. Here’s how you do that:

Register for a free account at NowInStock.

Check your inbox for a verification email and click the correct link to verify.

Go back to the Xbox Accessories page on NowInStock.

Click Add/Manage alerts in the right corner of the screen.

Add an item to track it.

Once you add the correct item, you’ll get a little menu where you can select to get text, email and Browser alerts. These are free unless you get carrier text message charges.

If you’re having a hard time finding stock through Microsoft or a popular retailer, you might want to check sites like eBay and Craigslist. That said, you probably won’t be able to find the controller for less than $180 through those sites.

We’ve seen sellers charge a huge premium for the Elite Controller 2 on eBay and those prices will continue to fluctuate throughout the year.

If you don’t regularly check for stock at retailers like Amazon, GameStop, and others these sites might be your only option if you want the controller ASAP.

