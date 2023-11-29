How to Find Your Spotify Wrapped Playlist

It’s that time of the year again and Spotify’s released its annual Wrapped year-in-review. Finding your Spotify Wrapped 2023 is extremely easy on iPhone, iPad, and Android and we’ll show you how to quickly do it here.

If you’re unfamiliar with Spotify’s annual year-in-review, it’s essentially a recap of your music listening history for the year wrapped up in a nice little package.

It may help you rediscover a favorite song or artist you’ve forgotten about and it’s a great playlist to have if you need a workout buddy or music to help the commute go a little faster.

Finding your Spotify Wrapped 2023 is extremely easy. Simply open up the app on your device of choice and you should see a big banner on Spotify’s home screen.

Tap it and Spotify will take you through a curated recap of your listening history starting with the genres you’ve listed to throughout the year.

If you want to access your Wrapped 2023 playlist, follow these instructions:

Open the Spotify app

Swipe to the right on the tabs located at the top of the screen

Tap Wrapped

This will bring you to a menu with a bunch of different sections, ranging from merchandise to other curated playlists. These include:

Your Wrapped

Your Top Songs

DJ: Wrapped

Your Artist Messages

2023 in Music

Merch for you

Live Events

Create a blend

If you want to watch your Wrapped 2023 again, tap “Your Wrapped”. And if you simply want to view your playlist, tap “Your Top Songs.”