One of the more common Apple Pencil problems we hear about is an issue where the accessory stops connecting to the iPad. It’s a frustrating problem, but it can be relatively easy to fix.

Before we get into the fixes, a quick note about compatibility. If you just bought an Apple Pencil for your iPad, the first step is to ensure it’s compatible with your model.

Here’s the full Apple Pencil compatibility list:

Apple Pencil (USB-C)

iPad (10th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (all generations)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation and later)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (all generations)

Apple Pencil (1st generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad (6th, 7th, 8th and 9th generation)

iPad (10th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

If your iPad model isn’t compatible with the Apple Pencil you have in your possession, it won’t work. If it is compatible and it’s having trouble connecting, move onto the next steps.

How to Fix Apple Pencil Not Connecting to iPad

We’ve seen a lot of complaints about Apple Pencil connectivity issues on Apple’s discussion forums and social media sites like X and Reddit. They can be random, but typically it’s an issue with Bluetooth or the connector.

Here are the steps you should take in order to restore the connection between the Pencil and your iPad. There’s no order of importance, all of them have a chance to fix the issue.

Update iPadOS

Make sure your iPad is updated with the latest version of iPadOS 17. If you own the Apple Pencil (USB-C), your tablet needs to be on iPadOS 17.1 or later.

Head into your iPad’s Settings app, check for a software update. If there is a prompt, download the software and try pairing the iPad and Pencil again.

Restart Your iPad

Try powering your iPad off and on. You can also try a force restart/hard reset and see if that helps to reestablish the connection.

Check Bluetooth

Make sure your iPad’s Bluetooth is toggled on. You can also try toggling it off, then on, before trying to connect again.

If that doesn’t help, try forgetting the Apple Pencil from the list of Bluetooth devices in the Bluetooth section of the Settings app. Tap the info button and then tap Forget This Device.

After you’ve forgotten the Pencil, connect it into your iPad and tap the Pair button when it appears. If the Pair button doesn’t appear, wait for the Pencil to charge for a minute or so and then connect the Pencil again.

If you’re still unable to connect the Pencil to your iPad, you might have a larger problem on your hands and you’ll want to connect with Apple Support for help.