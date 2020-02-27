How to Get Another Free Month of CBS All Access

You can get a free month of CBS All Access — even if you’ve already used a free trial to the service.

With the latest CBS All Access deal, you can get a 1-month free trial using a coupon code.

Most of the time, you can only get a free trial if you haven’t already used the service, so this is quite a deal.

To get the free CBS All Access month new subscribers need to use the coupon code DETECTIVE when signing up.

For returning subscribers, who don’t have an active subscription right now, you can use the coupon code INTERROGATION to get a free month.

This works with the Commercial Free or Limited Commercials options.

You can only get this offer until February 28th so jump on it if you are interested.