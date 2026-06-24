How to Hard Reset Every iPhone Model (2026 Guide)

If your iPhone is frozen, unresponsive, stuck on the Apple logo, or refusing to restart normally, a hard reset is often the quickest fix.

Unlike a factory reset, a hard reset does not erase your data. It simply forces the device to restart, which can resolve temporary software glitches and performance issues.

Here’s how to hard reset every modern iPhone model.

What Is a Hard Reset?

A hard reset forces your iPhone to restart when the touchscreen or buttons stop responding.

You may need to perform a hard reset if:

the screen freezes

apps become unresponsive

the device gets stuck on the Apple logo

the phone will not restart normally

the screen goes black but the phone is still powered on

A hard reset does not delete photos, apps, messages, or personal data.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 8 and Newer

This method works for:

iPhone 8

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone 11

iPhone 12

iPhone 13

iPhone 14

iPhone 15

iPhone 16

Steps:

Quickly press and release the Volume Up button. Quickly press and release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Side button. Continue holding the Side button until the Apple logo appears. Release the button when the Apple logo appears.

The phone should restart normally.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Steps:

Press and hold the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Power button at the same time. Continue holding both buttons until the Apple logo appears. Release both buttons.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 6s and Earlier

Steps:

Press and hold the Home button. Press and hold the Power button. Continue holding both buttons. Release them when the Apple logo appears.

This method applies to older iPhones that still include a physical Home button.

What If a Hard Reset Doesn’t Work?

If your iPhone does not respond after a hard reset, try:

charging the device for at least 30 minutes

checking the charging cable and adapter

updating iOS through a computer

entering Recovery Mode

contacting Apple Support

Persistent problems could indicate a hardware issue or a more serious software problem.

When Should You Use a Hard Reset?

A hard reset is useful for temporary issues but should not be used as a daily troubleshooting step.

If your iPhone frequently freezes, crashes, or becomes unresponsive, there may be a deeper issue that requires additional troubleshooting.

The Bottom Line

Knowing how to hard reset your iPhone is one of the most useful troubleshooting skills for any Apple user.

Whether your device is frozen, stuck on the Apple logo, or simply not responding, a hard reset can often get things working again within minutes.

Because a hard reset does not erase data, it is usually the first troubleshooting step worth trying before moving on to more advanced fixes.