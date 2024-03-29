How to Make Your Instagram Profile Private

If you’re dealing with trolls and spam, or you just simply want some privacy, you can make your Instagram profile private to block out the noise. We’ll show you how to do it and go over reasons why you should.

Making your Instagram profile private only takes a few seconds and it can help ward off nefarious users as well as curate your online experience to share with the people who matter most.

The toggle can be a little difficult to find if you’ve never looked for it before, the Instagram app has a lot of settings, but here’s what you need to do to switch your IG profile from public to private.

Open up the Instagram App.

Tap the Profile icon in the bottom left corner of the tool bar.

Tap the three horizontal lines in the top right corner of the screen.

Tap Account privacy.

Toggle Private account on.

When you switch your account to private, only the followers you approve of can see what you share on your profile. This includes photos and videos.

Why You Should Make Your Instagram Private

There are several reasons why it’s a good idea to make your Instagram profile private.

First off, it reduces the spammy comments or messages on your photos and videos. There’s a ton of that on IG right now and going private will keep your comment section wholesome.

Going private makes it harder for others to steal or repost the photos and videos you publish to your account. There are a lot of bad actors out there so this should give you a bit more peace of mind.