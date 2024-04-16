You can share your Wi-Fi password with friends, family, and co-workers with your iPhone. It’s a simple process and we’ll show you how to do it, and how to fix issues with Wi-Fi sharing, in this guide.

When you have friends or family over to your house, there’s a good chance they’ll ask you for the Wi-Fi password so they can get their device off of cellular data.

And because you probably have your Wi-Fi password saved, you might have forgotten the password which can then lead to a frantic search. If you’ve ever been in this situation, Wi-Fi password sharing with iPhone will be a godsend.

How to Share a Wi-Fi Password With iPhone

Here’s how to share your Wi-Fi password with someone else using your iPhone.

Ensure your iPhone is unlocked (unlock it via passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID) and connected to the Wi-Fi network. Make sure the other device is within Wi-Fi and Bluetooth range. A popup should appear on your iPhone and you’ll now want to tap Share Password. Tap Done.

The other device should now be able to connect to the Wi-Fi network, be it your home network or another network you have the password for.

How to Fix Wi-Fi Password Sharing Not Working

If Wi-Fi password sharing isn’t working on your iPhone or the other person’s device, here are few fixes and things to keep in mind:

Make sure your iPhone and the other person’s device is running the latest software. Download updates as necessary.

Make sure both devices have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on.

Disable Personal Hotspot if it’s enabled. Go into the Settings app, tap Personal Hotspot, and toggle it off.

Bring the devices close to each other.

Sign into iCloud with your Apple ID and make sure the email address you’re using is saved in the other person’s contacts.

Ensure you have their email address saved in your Contacts.

One of these fixes should work if you’re having issues sharing your Wi-Fi password with another user. If not, try restarting your iPhone. The other person should restart their device as well.

If you still can’t get the function to work, you may have to track down your password and have the other person enter it manually in settings.