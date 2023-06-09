How to the Find Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition in Stock

If you want the Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition on your doorstep in September, and you don’t want to pay extra, you’ll need to keep an eye on its stock as we push toward the game’s release date.

Mortal Kombat 1 is the next game in the long-running series and it’s headed to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC. Assuming it doesn’t get delayed, it will arrive on September 19th though you can start playing on September 14th if you buy a bundle.

Retailers are currently taking pre-orders for the game and they’re offering three different editions including a Kollector’s Edition that includes some intriguing extras. The $249.99 bundle includes the following:

Early access starting Sept. 14

Early access to DLC characters

Kombat Pack (6 new playable Characters, 5 new Kameo characters, and Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage)

Liu Kang sculpture

Exclusive steel case

Limited edition COARSE art prints

Exclusive limited-edition Liu Kang in-game color variant

2700 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency)

Unsurprisingly, the Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition is a hot item and we’ve already seen retailers sell out of their initial stock.

If you don’t want to pay more than $249.99 for the bundle, and you manage to find it in stock, you should pre-order a copy right away.

If you’re interested in buying the Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition, you’ll want to keep tabs on its stock in the weeks ahead. In this guide, we’ll help you do just that.

How to Find Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition in Stock

Your first option is to track the Kollector’s Edition stock manually. Head to the bundle’s page at a retailer like Amazon, Best Buy, or GameStop and bookmark the page.

Make sure you check for additional stock on a regular basis. You might even want to add a shortcut in your browser for easy access.

You can also use sites like NowInStock to do the heavy lifting for you. NowInStock allows you to easily track the Kollector Edition’s stock without having to visit retail websites over and over again.

To do this, head over to NowInStock’s Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition page. This page shows the bundle’s stock history at various retailers and it updates every few minutes giving you a look at its current status.

If you don’t want to open up your browser every time you want to check for stock, you can set up alerts to get email, text or browser notification whenever the Kollector’s Edition is available. Here’s how to do that:

Register for a free account at NowInStock.

Check your inbox for a verification email and click the correct link to verify.

Go back to the Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition NowInStock page.

Click Add/Manage alerts in the right corner of the screen.

Add an item to track it.

Once you add the bundle, you’ll see a menu where you can select to get text, email and Browser alerts. These are free unless you get carrier text message charges.

You can also check availability on resale sites like eBay and Craigslist, but you won’t be able to find the bundle for anything close to its retail price right now. That probably won’t change.

That being said, if you’ve got money to burn and you really want the Kollector’s Edition bundle at your house on September 14th, this is a route to consider.