You can transfer tickets to other people using the Wallet app on your iPhone, but there are some limitations you need to be aware of.

Family and friends often ask us if they can transfer tickets for concerts and sporting events to other people using the Wallet app on their iPhone.

The simple answer is yes. Some tickets can be transferred directly to another user via Wallet. However, many tickets cannot be transferred to others due to security issues.

In this guide we’ll show you how to check if a ticket is transferable to another user with Wallet and what you need to do if the option isn’t available.

How to Transfer Tickets in Apple Wallet

In order to transfer a ticket to another user using an iPhone, you’ll first need to add the ticket to the wallet app.

Most applications offer an “Add to Wallet” button prompt to easily, and safely, add the ticket to Wallet.

If you haven’t done so already, head into the app from the company you bought the ticket from and add the ticket to Wallet. Next, follow these instructions:

On your iPhone, open up the Wallet app.

Tap on the ticket you want to share with another person.

Tap on the “More” symbol which is the circle with the three horizontal dots in the middle.

Tap Pass Details

Now tap the “Share” icon share button which is the box with an arrow pointing up.

You can also transfer tickets to another user by holding your iPhone close to the other person’s iPhone. Make sure both iPhones are updated to the latest version of iOS before trying these instructions:

Open up the Wallet app on your iPhone.

Tap the ticket you want to share with the other person.

Now, hold your iPhone close to the top of the other person’s iPhone.

You should now see a glow on both iPhones which means a proper connection is being made

Once the pass appears, tap “Share.”

If you don’t see the Share icon, and instead see an Info button (a circle with an “i” in the middle), this likely means the ticket isn’t transferable via Wallet.

Lots of companies haven’t enabled sharing in the Wallet app which means you’ll need to go about sharing the ticket via other means.

In most cases, the app from the merchant you bought the ticket from will have a way to transfer tickets via their app. This is the case for popular companies like Ticketmaster.

In Ticketmaster’s case, you need to open the Ticketmaster app, sign into your account, find your order in the My Events tab, tap Transfer.

If you can’t find a transfer option in an app, you’ll want to contact the merchant and see if they can help.