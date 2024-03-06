Apple
iCloud Storage: How Much Is it & How Much Do You Need?
In this guide we’ll go over Apple’s iCloud storage options and pricing and help users determine how much cloud storage they might need.
iCloud is Apple’s cloud storage service. It lets Apple device owners store photos, videos, documents, and more on Apple’s servers. This frees up valuable space on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
You can also use iCloud to back up devices which then allows you to easily restore data if you lose your device or switch to a new one down the road.
Apple provides several different iCloud plans. There’s a free tier, but there are also paid tiers that feature additional storage at an added cost.
Table of Contents
Deciding between iCloud storage options can be tricky so we’ll break down everything you need to know before you buy in this walkthrough.
Free iCloud Storage
All users get 5GB of free iCloud storage with their Apple ID. This might seem like a lot, but it can fill up quickly, especially if you have a lot of photos or videos.
iCloud+
Once a user reaches the 5GB threshold, there’s a decision that needs to be made. Delete files from the cloud to make room or purchase a larger iCloud plan from Apple.
If you need more storage, you can upgrade to an iCloud+ plan. These plans offer more cloud space for a monthly fee. There are several plans available, with varying storage capacities and prices.
iCloud Plan Prices
Apple added two new plans, 6TB and 12TB, back in September and here’s the breakdown of the current iCloud plans:
- 50GB: $0.99
- 200GB: $2.99
- 2TB: $9.99
- 6TB: $29.99
- 12TB: $59.99
How Much Storage Do You Need?
Picking the right plan is important so you’ll want to do research before you commit to one plan or another. Everyone’s needs and budget will obviously vary, but here are some things to consider.
If you don’t use up a ton of internal storage on your Apple device, the free 5GB might be more than enough space. If not, you’ll need to dig deeper.
First, you’ll want to check and see how much iCloud space you’re currently using. To do that, follow these instructions:
- On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > [your name] > iCloud
- Now tap Manage Account Storage or Manage Storage
You’ll now see a graph showing you how you’re currently utilizing your iCloud storage.
Now you’ll also want to check and see how much storage is being used on your iPhone or iPad. To do that, follow these steps:
- Tap on the Settings app
- Tap on General
- Tap on iPhone/iPad Storage
This will show you how much free storage you currently have on your device and how much you’re using. It’ll also tell you exactly what’s taking up the most storage.
From there, you can now determine how much iCloud storage you might need.
Most people should start with one of the cheaper tiers. The 6TB and 12TB options are aimed at people who previously filled up 2TB’s of storage.
iCloud Family Sharing
Apple also allows you to share your iCloud storage with up to five family members via a Family Sharing plan. This is a great way to save money if people in your household also need additional storage.
It may be cheaper to have one larger iCloud+ plan shared amongst family members than to have multiple smaller, individual plans.
Everyone in the family gets their own private storage space which means each family member’s data remains private and inaccessible to others.
