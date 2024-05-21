iOS 17.5.1 Issues Start Annoying iPhone Users

Like clockwork, iPhone users who have downloaded Apple’s new iOS 17.5.1 update are complaining about a variety of issues with the firmware.

Earlier this week, Apple pushed iOS 17.5.1 to iPhone in order to address a serious reappearing photos bug that popped up after the release of iOS 17.5.

And while the update does fix this problem, iOS 17.5.1 reportedly has brought some problems of its own.

We’ve been using iOS 17.5.1 on an iPhone 12 Pro and we haven’t run into any noticeable bugs or dips in performance thus far.

That being said, some iPhone users have and they’re starting to voice their displeasure on social media sites and Apple’s own discussion forums.

Here are some of the iOS 17.5.1 issues we’ve heard about in the early going:

Given that iOS 17.5.1 has been live for a mere 24 hours, we expect the list of iOS 17.5.1 problems to grow as more iPhone users download the update and as iOS 17.5.1 users put more mileage on the software.

For the moment, those running into trouble on the latest iOS 17 firmware will need to seek out manual fixes.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the next version of iOS 17 though we do expect it to put an iOS 17.6 update into beta testing in the near future. iOS 17.6 will almost certainly arrive in July.

We may see Apple push iOS 17.5.2 with bug fixes, but that’s far from guaranteed. If the company does decide to push an iOS 17.5.2 update, we won’t see it enter beta testing.