iOS 17.5.1 Problems Stack Up, iOS 17.6 Still MIA

iOS 17.5.1 problems continue to pile up for iPhone users. And with iOS 17.6 MIA, we still don’t know when Apple’s next batch of bug fixes will arrive.

It’s been nearly a month since Apple last released a new version of iOS 17 and complaints about iOS 17.5.1 bugs and performance issues are stacking up on the company’s discussion forums and sites like Reddit.

Over the past week we’ve been tracking complaints about iOS 17.5.1’s performance and owners of Apple’s iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and other models are struggling with installation issues, battery drain, and more.

iOS 17.5.1 Issues Frustrating Users in June

Here are some of the latest complaints from iPhone users about iOS 17.5.1 and its performance:

These are just examples and there’s a slew of complaints about other bugs and issues out there. And we expect the list to grow as more people download iOS 17.5.1 and put mileage on it.

Those running into trouble on Apple’s latest iOS 17 update will need to seek out manual fixes because we still don’t know when Apple plans to release fixes.

iOS 17.6 Update Missing

Apple recently pushed its new iOS 18 operating system into beta testing, but a new iOS 17 beta is MIA. This is surprising given that we, and many others, expected iOS 17.6 to have entered testing by now.

Apple has a track record of pushing iOS x.6 updates and that trend should continue in 2024.

Last year, Apple pushed the first iOS 16.6 beta to developers on May 19th. The year before that, it seeded iOS 15.6 to developers on May 18th.

And while the version number was different, Apple released the first iOS 14.7 beta for developers on May 20th.

As for their release dates, here’s when Apple pushed the last two iOS x.6 updates and iOS 14.7:

iOS 16.6: July 24th

iOS 15.6: July 20th

iOS 14.7: July 19th

Apple, a company known for its patterns, has gone off the beaten path this year.

It’s possible iOS 18, a huge upgrade, is draining more resources than usual behind the scenes which, in turn, has stunted iOS 17 development but that’s purely speculation.

It’s a frustrating scene for those struggling on iOS 17. Though with iOS 18 now in beta, we may see relief arrive soon.

Whether that’s in the form of a iOS 17.6 beta/update or iOS 17.5.2, we don’t know. Whatever the case, a new version of iOS 17 would be music to the ears of a lot of iPhone users.

Stay tuned.