iOS 17.5 Issues Start Plaguing iPhone Users

As we push away from Apple’s iOS 17.5 release, iPhone users are lodging complaints about bugs and performance issues. Some of them are minor, some are far more serious.

After a lengthy stint in beta, iOS 17.5 is now available for iPhone. The milestone upgrade delivers new features and under-the-hood changes aimed at improving the software’s performance.

While we haven’t run into any problems on our iPhone’s running the software, some iPhone users have. Complaints have started to pickup on Apple’s own discussion forums and social media sites like Reddit and X.

Almost immediately after the release, Mysk relayed an issue on X about one of iOS 17.5’s security patches. The patch, which is related to Apple’s MarketplaceKit framework, causes a bug that breaks alternative marketplace app re-installation in the EU.

In addition to this issue, we’re seeing reports about the following iOS 17.5 issues:

These are just a few examples and it’s still early. We expect this list to grow as more iPhone users download iOS 17.5 and as iPhone users put more mileage on their devices.

The issue Mysk reported is serious enough that it will probably warrant a swift fix from Apple, likely in the form of iOS 17.5.1. Apple hasn’t supplied a timeline for the next iOS 17 release so it’s unclear when a fix might roll out.

While that issue, and others, may require a fix from Apple, others have manual fixes and iPhone users should explore those before contacting Apple support.

If the company decides to push iOS 17.5.1, we likely won’t see a beta, However, we do expect the company to put a new iOS 17.6 update into testing in the near future.

The last two iOS x.6 release, iOS 16.6 and iOS 15.6, both arrived in July and we expect Apple to use a similar time frame for iOS 17.6’s release.