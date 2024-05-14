iPadOS 16.7.8 Released for iPad

Apple’s pushed a new iPadOS 16.7.8 software update to iPad models stuck on iPadOS 16.

Last week, iPadOS 16.7.8 entered beta testing. This week, after a very short stint in the company’s beta program, the company released the final version of the software.

iPadOS 16.7.8, a maintenance release, is limited to the iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st generation. It’s not available for other iPad models.

Like many of its predecessors, iPadOS 16.7.8 is focused on patching up issues Apple’s discovered within the operating system. The firmware doesn’t have any outward facing features on board.

iPadOS 16.7.8 addresses two potential exploits, one related to Foundation and the other related to RTKit. This makes it an important update for all compatible iPad models.

iPad users can download the software over-the-air by going to the Settings app > General > Software Update.

iPad users currently running iPadOS 16.7.7 will see the smallest download and shortest change log. Users moving up from older versions of iPadOS will get the changes from updates they skipped when they download iPadOS 16.7.8.