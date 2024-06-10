iPadOS 18 Drops Support For These iPad Models

Rumors suggested Apple’s new iPadOS 18 update would drop support for iPads with the A10X Fusion chip and those leaks were spot on.

Apple today confirmed iPadOS 18, the next operating system for iPad. Alongside the update’s new features, the company also confirmed the iPad models that will get the upgrade in the fall.

iPadOS 18 is coming to most iPadOS 17-powered iPads though it won’t come to every device. Some iPads will get left behind on iPadOS 17.

iPadOS 18 drops support for Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro, second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and the sixth-generation iPad.

Here is the full list of iPadOS 18 eligible iPads:

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (M2)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (7th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

Owners of these models are also eligible to download the iPadOS 18 beta. The beta arrives today for developers giving users a chance to test the operating system’s new features and send Apple feedback about bugs and performance issues.

While older iPad models get access to iPadOS 18, some of the software’s AI features are limited to newer models.

The final version of iPadOS 18 will land in the fall. We expect it to arrive in September.