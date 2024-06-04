iPhone 11 & iPhone 11 Pro Problems Drag Into June

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro users continue to report issues with their devices as we push into June.

In the weeks since Apple released iOS 17.5 and iOS 17.5.1, we’ve been tracking the bugs and performance issues plaguing the company’s smartphones.

We’ve been doing so in an effort to spread awareness and hopefully help those struggling find fixes and set proper expectations regarding fixes from Apple.

And while some of the loudest complaints have come from owners of Apple’s flagship iPhone 15 series, we’ve seen iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max users take to social media and the company’s forums as well.

The issues iPhone 11 users are seeing range from really minor bugs and annoyances to major problems like abnormal battery drain and busted connectivity.

Here are some of the more glaring iPhone 11 problems we’ve seen reported thus far:

These are just a few bugs and performance issues iPhone 11 users have run into over the past three weeks or so. There are plenty more.

iPhone 11 users currently having trouble on iOS 17.5 or older may want to upgrade to iOS 17.5.1 which is the most recent version of iOS 17.

iOS 17.5.1, a point release, fixes a database corruption that was responsible for resurfacing old, deleted photos.

Users who who don’t want to upgrade and users running into issues while running iOS 17.5.1 need to look for manual fixes or contact customer support.

Unfortunately, we don’t know when relief from Apple will arrive. We expect the company to push out new iOS 17 software to address lingering issues, but it hasn’t confirmed the next version yet.

We expect to release an iOS 17.6 update sometime this summer though if history repeats itself, it may not touch down until July. This means bugs and issues impacting the iPhone 11/iOS 17 could linger for awhile

The company plans to announce iOS 18 on June 10th and we should see a beta released later that day. The iPhone 11 series is expected to move from iOS 17 to iOS 18.

The beta will give users struggling on iOS 17 a chance to get off the operating system, but pre-release software always has issues of its own.