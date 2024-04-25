iPhone 11 Issues Piling Up for Users

It’s been over a month since Apple last released a software update for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Unsurprisingly, issues have piled up in April.

Apple’s current version of iOS 17, iOS 17.4.1, was released in late March with under-the-hood improvements. And while some iPhone 11 users have been delighted by the software’s performance, many others have run into trouble.

We’ve been tracking iPhone 11 issues in April and we’ve seen a ton of complaints about software bugs and glitches, performance issues, and perceived hardware problems.

Apple’s discussion forums are chock full of complaints from frustrated iPhone 11 users and here are some of the more prominent issues users have run into this month.

These are just examples and there are plenty of other performance issues and bugs plaguing iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max users.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that many of these issues can be resolved with manual fixes. There’s no need to contact Apple support just yet.

The company is also hard at work on a new version of iOS 17 and it has the potential to alleviate at least some of these problems.

iOS 17.5 is currently in beta testing and we expect it to touch down for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max in May.

The firmware is a milestone upgrade which means it will be larger than a standard release and it should bring new features, bug fixes, and patches to compatible iPhones like the iPhone 11 series.

iPhone 11 users who are struggling on iOS 17.4.1 might try downloading the iOS 17.5 beta and see if performance improves. If it doesn’t, a move back to iOS 17.4.1 is an option.

Users who are struggling on older versions of iOS 17 can try updating to iOS 17.4.1.