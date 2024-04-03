When Will iOS 17.5 Get Released? Here’s What to Expect

Apple’s pushed its new iOS 17.5 into beta testing which now means iPhone users want to know when the company will release the software. We can’t give you an exact date, but we can help you set proper expectations.

iOS 17.5 is the company’s fifth iOS 17 milestone upgrade for iOS 17. Milestone updates typically have more than bug fixes and security patches on board and iOS 17.5 shouldn’t be any different.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 17.5 release date and we may not get a date ahead of time. Apple rarely confirms specific dates for upgrades.

Fortunately, Apple likes to stick to predictable release patterns when it comes to milestone iOS upgrades and that means we can provide you with a look at iOS 17.5’s potential release date and window.

The iOS 17.5 release date should land in May and here’s why.

Historically, iOS x.5 updates have arrived in May and that’s why we expect iOS 17.5 to stay in beta testing through the month of April.

Here’s a quick trip down memory lane:

iOS 16.5 beta released for developers on March 28th, final version pushed on May 18th.

iOS 15.5 beta seeded to developers on April 6th, final version pushed on May 16th.

Going back further, the first iOS 14.6 beta was released on April 22nd. The final version of iOS 14.6 was pushed to iPhone on May 24th.

So Apple has a track record of pushing milestone upgrades in mid-May and we may see similar timing for iOS 17.5’s release for iPhone.

We’ve heard the company’s new iPad Pro and new iPad Air will arrive in May so there may be a tie-in with those devices.

The iOS 17.5/iPadOS 17.5 beta reportedly has new features for the new Apple Pencil 3 on board. The new Pencil is expected to debut alongside the new iPad models.

Once iOS 17.5 is released, Apple will push iOS 17.6 into beta testing. That software should roll out to iOS 17 users in July.