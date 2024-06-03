iPhone 12 Issues Frustrate Users After Latest Software Updates

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max users are reporting a variety of issues with their devices as we enter the month of June.

Last month, Apple deployed two new versions of iOS 17. The first, iOS 17.5, was a milestone upgrade and it delivered a mix of new features and under-the-hood improvements.

Shortly after its release, Apple released iOS 17.5.1, a point release that fixes a data base corruption that was responsible for resurfacing old, deleted photos.

In the weeks since their release, iPhone 12 users have reported bugs and performance issues. They’ve taken to social media sites and Apple’s own discussion forums to highlight these problems.

We’ve been tracking iPhone 12 issues over the past two weeks in an effort to bring awareness to these problems and hopefully get folks dealing with them pointed in the right direction.

Here are some of the most glaring iPhone 12 problems we’ve seen emerge since Apple released iOS 17.5 and iOS 17.5.1:

We’ve been using iOS 17.5.1 on an iPhone 12 Pro and we haven’t run into any of these issues but we have encountered abnormal amounts of UI lag. This wasn’t an issue for us on iOS 17.5. We haven’t been able to determine the source of the problem.

That being said, iPhone 12 users running older software like iOS 17.5 may want to upgrade to iOS 17.5.1 and see if performance improves.

Those who don’t want to upgrade and users experiencing problems on iOS 17.5.1 need to look for manual fixes or contact customer support. As of right now, we don’t know when Apple will release new fixes.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the next version of iOS 17 for the iPhone 12 series but we do expect a new iOS 17.6 update to enter beta testing in June.

If that happens, the final release will probably come in July which means many of these issues could linger on for quite some time.

The company plans to announce iOS 18 for the iPhone 12 series on June 10th and we should see a beta released later that day.

This will give iPhone 12 users a way to get off of iOS 17 though pre-release software is typically much buggier than software that’s officially been released.

We’ll continue to monitor iPhone 12 issues in June and we’ll let you know if we see or hear about any widespread problems impacting these phones.