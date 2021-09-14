iPhone 13 Pre-Order Date & Time: Tips & Tricks

iPhone 13 pre-orders start on Friday. If you want a specific color or storage size, or you just want your new iPhone 13 as soon as possible, there are some things you can do to ensure you get the precise model you want exactly when you want it.

Pre-orders for all four iPhone 13 models start on Friday morning with an in-store release set for September 24th. Pre-orders begin at 5AM Pacific which means some buyers will have to stay up late, or wake up early, to purchase one of Apple’s new flagship models.

Staying up late or waking up early won’t guarantee you the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, or iPhone 13 mini model you want. The iPhone often sells out quickly at Apple and other retailers. That was the case last year with the iPhone 12 and given the supply chain issues Apple and other companies are facing in 2021, it should be the case here with the iPhone 13.

We could see iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini shipping dates get pushed back immediately after pre-orders begin.

If you want your new iPhone 13 on your doorstep on September 24th, you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared before the Apple Store goes down later on this week.

If you’ve decided to pre-order an iPhone 13, or even if you’re just thinking about it, there are some things you’ll want to do before pre-orders begin.

If you haven’t decided on a specific model or gathered all of the important information necessary to place an order, you might not get the model you want when you want it.

With all of that in mind, allow us to take you through the ways to get the iPhone 13 model you want right away. These will come in handy if this is the first time you’ve pre-ordered an iPhone or if you haven’t been through the process in a while.