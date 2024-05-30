iPhone 14 Problems Emerge After Latest Software Updates

Issues continue to plague Apple’s iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max as we push into June.

In May, Apple pushed two software updates to these devices. The first, iOS 17.5, was a milestone upgrade which brought new features and fixes with it. The most recent update, iOS 17.5.1, is a much smaller point release.

Over the past three weeks we’ve been tracking iPhone 14 problems and we’ve seen a chorus of complaints from users who have moved their devices to Apple’s newest versions of iOS 17.

A lot of these issues are minor bugs, glitches and performance issues. Many of these can be fixed with manual fixes at home.

Others appear to be far more problematic leaving users searching for fixes or hoping for a new bug fix software update from Apple.

Here are some of the more prominent iPhone 14 issues users have reported in May:

In particular, battery drain, AirPrint issues, overheating and performance degradation including UI lag seem to be the most common complaints amongst iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro users right now.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max users running into problems on iOS 17.5 (or older) may want to upgrade to iOS 17.5.1 and see if the software resolves the issue(s).

Users who don’t want to upgrade and those running into issues on iOS 17.5.1, will need to hunt down fixes or get into contact with support while we wait for Apple to release new software.

Those looking to move their iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max off of iOS 17.5.1 will get an opportunity to do so in the near future

Apple hasn’t confirmed the next software update for these devices, but we still expect the company to put iOS 17.6 into beta soon. Unfortunately, the update will probably stay in testing until July if Apple sticks to its patterns.

Apple plans to announce iOS 18 for the iPhone 14 series on June 10th and we should see a beta released later that day.