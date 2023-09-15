iPhone 15 Pre-Order Problems: What You Need To Know

iPhone 15 pre-orders are live and we’re already seen complaints about the ordering process.

We haven’t seen any widespread issues yet, but some people trying to pre-order Apple’s new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max have run errors, problems with payment, and other common pre-order problems.

If you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ve run into an issue on Apple’s website, the Apple Store app, your carrier website, or on the website of your favorite retailer.

Here’s what you need to know about iPhone 15 pre-order problems and what you can do to try and put in an order so you can get your new iPhone 15 on, or around, September 22nd.

Pre-ordering an iPhone in the early going requires speed so we’ll keep these tips as short as possible.

iPhone 15 Pre-Order Problem: Website Issues

If you’re having trouble getting through to the website you’re trying to order your new iPhone from, here are a few steps you should take.

Instead of trying to pre-order your iPhone 15 via the web browser on your phone or computer, open up Apple’s Store App or your carrier app and try it that way. This will allow you to get directly to the ordering process and help you avoid website issues.

If that doesn’t work, you might try turning off Wi-Fi and using your phone’s LTE connection. If you’re using a computer, try connecting to your phone’s hotspot. If you’re still having issues, try refreshing the page or closing your browser before trying again.

You probably won’t want to waste time tweeting or calling Apple, your carrier, or the retailer, but that’s also an option if you’re desperate.

iPhone 15 Pre-Order Problem: Upgrade Issues

You might login to your account, get to the checkout phase and see that you need to pay more to upgrade. This typically happens when you are on an annual upgrade plan or when you need to finish off a certain number of payments.

If you run into an upgrade issue, you should quickly check your iPhone upgrade status. Here’s how to do that at carriers based in the United States:

If you’re certain you’re eligible to upgrade, but you’re still running into issues, you may just need to pay for the device and deal with it later.

By the time you call or chat with support, you might find yourself waiting a long time to get your new device. If you aren’t in a hurry, you’ll want to get in contact with support before you buy.

iPhone 15 Pre-Order Problem: Payment Issues

Payment issues are common pre-order problems. This can happen when the payment isn’t properly completed or processed, or when your card is declined.

You should always have a backup payment option available and you may even want to have a plan to buy the iPhone 15 without a payment plan in case this becomes a problem down the road.

Some of you may see payments declined for fraud. Companies like Visa and MasterCard might not think you’re the one making the purchase so it could be flagged.

If that happens, you’ll be unable to pay for your iPhone until you talk to your credit or debit card company. If this happens, use a different card if you’re able to.

How to Fix iPhone 15 Pre-Order Problems

If you run into an issue, you’ll need to act fast if you want your phone on or around September 22nd. Again, we expect supply issues to impact at least some of these devices for weeks.

If you’re running into issues on your phone, try another device like a laptop or a tablet. You should also, again, try using LTE instead of Wi-Fi.

If you’re trying to buy an iPhone 15 using Apple’s Store app and you’re having issues with it, try force closing the app and re-opening it to see if that helps.

You can also try buying your phone at another storefront. Apple, Best Buy, and all of the major U.S. carriers are selling the iPhone 15 at the same time so you have a ton of options at your disposal.

Remember, you can buy an iPhone 15 for any major carrier at many third-party retailers.