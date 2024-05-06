iPhone 17 Rumors Arrive Ahead of iPhone 16

A slew of iPhone 17 rumors have emerged ahead of the iPhone 16 launch in the fall and well ahead of the iPhone 17’s presumed launch in 2025.

We have already heard a bit about Apple’s plans for the 2025 iPhone and today analysts Jeff Pu and Ross Young poured more fuel on the fire.

Pu, an analyst with Haitong International Securities, says Apple is planning to replace the iPhone 17 Plus with a new “iPhone 17 Slim.”

He believes the new iPhone 17 Slim will have a display that’s in and around 6.6-inches and, as its name suggests, a slimmer design. He says the design will likely be aluminum rather than titanium.

Pu also says the new model will offer an A18 or A19 chip with 8GB of RAM, a 24-megapixel front camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

Young is an analyst at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and he says the iPhone 17 Slim’s display will be 6.55-inches. He made the claim in a post to subscribers on X.

If this is true, it would represent a reduction in size from the display Apple offers on board the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.69-inch OLED display. The upcoming iPhone 16 Plus is expected to have a similar display.

In addition to these changes, the iPhone 17 series will reportedly have an anti-reflective display with better scratch resistance, Wi-Fi 7 support, and under-display Face ID.

Like the iPhone 16, the iPhone 17 is expected to launch in September.