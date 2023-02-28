3 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 16 & 4 Reasons Not To

Apple hasn’t announced the iPhone 15 yet and we’re already hearing about the company’s plans for its 2024 iPhone. iPhone 16 rumors have hinted at some significant upgrades and that might have some shoppers thinking about waiting for next year’s models.

Every year Apple announces a new iPhone and every year we get the same questions from readers, friends, and family: Should I buy an iPhone right now or wait?

Many people will be perfectly fine buying an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro right now or in the months ahead. Shoppers should also check out older iPhone models like the iPhone 13 series and iPhone SE. On the other hand, some people might want to wait and see what the company has up its sleeves for 2023 and beyond.

Later this year, Apple will announce the iPhone 15 series. We expect the iPhone 15 release date to land in September like iPhone release dates typically do. The iPhone 15 series will reportedly come with an array of design tweaks, improved cameras, and more.

While the current iPhone lineup and iPhone 15 series are certainly worth considering, others may want to take a rain check and wait for the 2024 iPhones, also known as iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 Rumors

Despite the launch being over a year away, iPhone 16 rumors have picked up in the first half of 2023 and they have outlined some intriguing changes which may, or may not, include an extremely high-end iPhone model dubbed iPhone 16 Ultra.

This new iPhone could be positioned above the iPhone Pro line as a powerful, and expensive, alternative to Apple’s best iPhone models.

Of course, we’re still more than a year away from Apple’s announcements which means plans can, and probably will, change as the development behind the scenes progresses.

That being said, what we’ve heard about the iPhone 16 puts those of you in the market for a new device in 2023 and 2024 in an interesting position: Buy now or wait?

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the iPhone 16 and the best reasons to go with another device long before the 2024 iPhones arrive on shelves.

Wait for the iPhone 16 Ultra

As of right now, the iPhone Pro Max is Apple’s highest-end iPhone model. That could change in 2024 according to a source who is almost always accurate with his information.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple might add an even higher-end iPhone Ultra above both of its Pro models in 2024.

It’s unclear how Apple might do this exactly, but Gurman believes it might come down to the iPhone 16 Ultra having an even faster chip, an even bigger display, additional improvements to the camera, and possible even a port-less design meaning no USB-C or Lightning ports.

Apple already does this with the Apple Watch Ultra, its high-end Apple Watch, which offers additional improvements at an added cost.

This is all clearly still in flux which means we may not see this change until 2025 or later. That being said, if a really high-end, premium iPhone is something you’d be interested in, you might want to skip the iPhone 15 series and hold onto your current device until next year.

Wait for Under-Display Face ID

Next year might finally be the year we see Apple embed Face ID underneath the iPhone’s display.

We’ve heard about this change numerous times in the past. And while it will probably miss the iPhone 15 Pro models, we could see it emerge on board the high-end iPhone 16 variants.

In a tweet, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says he thinks a “real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID.”

Display analyst Ross Young believes the technology will most likely come in 2024 on the iPhone 16 Pro models. Korean publication The Elec also believes the iPhone 16 Pro will come with embedded Face ID.

If true, this change would give iPhone 16 Pro a bigger display area for users to work with.

Wait for More iPhone 16 Info

If you’re on the fence about whether to buy a new device this year or wait for iPhone 16, you may want to wait for the fog to clear a bit.

As of right now we don’t a whole lot about the iPhone 16 series. As we noted before, Apple’s plans often change during the development process so feature you hear about now may not make the cut into the final product.

As the year goes on, we’ll start to hear more about the iPhone 16’s other specs and perhaps get a much clearer picture about what to expect from the 2024 iPhone models.

So if you aren’t in a hurry, it might be in your best interest to hang back and follow both iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 rumors. They will help you set proper expectations and help you make a well-informed decision regarding your next phone.

Apple won’t launch an iPhone 16 in 2023. The company will instead launch four phones (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max) later this year.

While the iPhone 16 series is exciting, its arrival on shelves is more than a year away. Assuming Apple sticks to protocol, you can expect the iPhone 16 models to arrive in September, 2024. If you can’t wait that long, you’ll want to start thinking about buying/waiting for another smartphone.

We may see Apple launch a new iPhone SE 4 in early 2024 to bridge the gap between the iPhone 15 series and iPhone 16 series. The iPhone SE series serves as Apple’s budget line.

Don’t Wait for a Foldable iPhone 16

Apple might be working on a foldable version of the iPhone, but it sounds like the device won’t be ready until 2025.

We’ve seen patents hint at a foldable iPhone but this doesn’t confirm anything. One patent reveals plans for a protective layer that will help prevent cracking on foldable displays.

A report from Bloomberg states that while Apple “has developed prototype foldable screens for internal testing” the company “hasn’t solidified plans to actually launch a foldable iPhone.” In other words, a launch is a long way out.

As for analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, he believes “Apple may launch its first foldable product in 2025 at the earliest, which may be a foldable iPad or a hybrid of iPad & iPhone.”

Kuo says Apple is currently testing Chinese company E Ink’s Electronic Paper Display (EPD) for “future foldable device’s cover screen & tablet-like applications.”

He thinks Apple will launch a foldable iPad in 2024 ahead of a foldable iPhone. Kuo says the device will feature a carbon fiber kickstand. This has been disputed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and analyst Ross Young.

Young once said a foldable iPhone wasn’t “expected until 2023 at the earliest” with 2024 more likely. Young has followed this up with a new report that suggests the foldable iPhone has been delayed until 2025.

So at this point you should operate on the assumption that Apple’s foldable iPhone will miss 2023 and probably 2024 as well.

If a foldable device interests you, you should check out Samsung’s Galaxy Z series. You can learn more about Samsung’s foldable devices in the video above.

Don’t Wait for a Periscope Lens on Cheaper iPhone 16 Models

This may not be a deal-breaker for a lot of shoppers, but it’s something to keep in mind while you decide what to do.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly come with a new periscope lens which could offer enhanced optical zoom, somewhere in the range of 5x to 10x. This would be a big improvement over what current iPhones offer.

Unfortunately, the feature will likely be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, this could be the case next year as well. Kuo believes only the highest-end iPhone 16 model will have a periscope lens on board.

If this happens, it would break tradition. When Apple introduces a new exclusive feature, it typically brings said feature to next-generation models.

That apparently won’t be the case with the iPhone 16 series which could prove frustrating given the size, and price, of the highest-end model.

Don’t Wait If You Find a Phone You Love

If you find a phone you really like between now and the fall of 2024, don’t let iPhone 16 rumors hold you back.

We’ve already touched on the rumored iPhone 15 which is set for release this fall. And again, Apple is also expected to launch a new iPhone SE 4 in 2024. The iPhone 15 will definitely be out before the iPhone 16 and the iPhone SE 4 should be.

We should also see retailers start to offer some really nice iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro deals in the coming months as supply recovers. We’ve also seen numerous iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone SE 3 deals.

If you aren’t married to the iPhone you’ll also want to take a look at devices like the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Google’s Pixel 7.

Make sure you dig into these devices before you decide to wait. If you find something that suits your needs at the right price, don’t be afraid to make a commitment long before the iPhone 16 series arrives on shelves.