macOS 15 Beta Release Date: 8 Tips for Mac Users

The macOS 15 beta is close and we want to help Mac users start preparing for its release.

Apple will confirm macOS 15 during its WWDC 2024 keynote address on June 10th. While it won’t come with a major redesign, it’s expected to deliver a host of new features including AI upgrades.

The final version of macOS 15 won’t land for a while, but Mac users will be able to try the software out long before the operating system officially arrives thanks to the beta.

Installing the macOS 15 beta right away might be tempting, but a lot of Mac users will want to wait for the public beta or stay put on macOS Sonoma.

Mac users who have decided to install the macOS 15 beta will want to prepare. This is particularly true for those who will be trying beta software on their Mac for the first time.

With all of that in mind, here are some tips that will come in handy as we push toward the macOS 15 beta’s release.

macOS 15 Beta Release Time

Apple hasn’t said when it plans to release the first macOS 15 beta, but given its history, we can tell you exactly when to expect it.

WWDC 24 kicks off with a keynote at 10 AM Pacific on June 10th. Apple will use the keynote to highlight the changes coming to Mac in macOS 15.

Unless Apple deviates from the norm, it will push the first macOS 15 beta to developers shortly after the conclusion of the keynote. Look for it to arrive around 1 PM Pacific.

This is for the developer beta. The public beta usually comes later. Apple usually pushes the first public beta in July and we may see similar timing this year.

Get Familiar with macOS 15

macOS 15 isn’t official yet which means the only way to get familiar with the operating system right now is via the rumor mill.

Fortunately, we’ve seen a lot of information leak and you’ll want to start there.

Most people will simply want to watch the WWDC 24 keynote live stream or the playback once Apple releases it after the keynote ends.

The company will, again, outline macOS 15’s features during the show and it should release a full-blown guide once the beta is live.

If you want to take things a step further, you can download the macOS 15 beta on your Mac and go hands-on with all of the changes before the final release in the fall.

Go Over Apple’s Beta Rules

While we wait, read through Apple’s rules regarding its beta programs.

If you decide to download the developer beta, get familiar with Apple’s beta website for developers. The website goes over everything you need to know about joining the developer program and everything you need to adhere to once you join.

If you’re more interested in the public macOS 15 beta, you need to join the Beta Software Program. Like the developer beta, the public beta program has rules you’ll need to follow.

We’ve still got a few days to go before the macOS 15 beta’s released so make sure you read Apple’s FAQ about the Beta Software Program when you can.

Learn How to Report Bugs

If this will be your first time trying macOS beta software, use this time to learn how to send feedback about the software’s performance. Your feedback will help Apple’s engineers improve the final version of macOS 15.

You can send feedback via Apple’s Feedback Assistant service. If you haven’t used it before, use this time to get comfortable with it.

For more on the Feedback app and submitting bugs and issues to Apple, check out Apple’s FAQ.

Backup Your Files

It’s important to make a backup ahead of the macOS 15 beta’s arrival.

If you normally do this with Time Machine, make sure you have a current backup before you install the beta. If you don’t regularly backup your data, you should take the time to back your Mac up before you install the beta on your Mac.

We recommend going a step further keeping this backup separate so that Time Machine doesn’t overwrite it.

Make sure your important photos, documents, and other data are all safe before you click install. Even if you backup key files and photos to the cloud, a local Time Machine backup is important.

Clean Up Your Mac’s Storage

We don’t know how big the macOS 15 beta download will be, but you can expect it to be pretty hefty.

You can expect long download times, especially right after Apple pushes the beta live. The installation process could take quite a bit of time as well.

If you’re running out of space on your Mac, use this time to do some cleanup to make room for the operating system.

Prepare for Problems

The macOS 15 beta will be plagued by problems. This will be the case throughout the duration of the beta testing process.

Common macOS beta problems include abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi problems, app instability, UI lag, crashes, and Exchange issues.

It’ll be difficult to predict how the beta will perform on your computer so you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to tackle any issues you encounter on day one and beyond.

We recommend getting familiar with Apple’s Discussion forums. They’ll be a great resource if you encounter a bug or performance issue on your phone.

Learn How to Downgrade

If the macOS 15 beta starts causing problems on your computer, and you can’t seem to fix the issue(s), you may have to downgrade back to stable software.

If you already know how to downgrade, you’re set. If you aren’t familiar with the downgrade process, you’ll want to get familiar with it right now. That way, you aren’t scrambling.