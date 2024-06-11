Madden 25 Editions: Which Version Should You Buy?

Madden 25 pre-orders are live. If you’re interested in buying the game, you’ll want to buy the right edition for your interest level and budget.

EA’s announced the next installment in the long-running Madden series and Madden 25 is heading to consoles and PC in August.

The Madden 25 release date is slated for August 16th. This is the release date for all platforms, a list that includes PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC. Yes, it’s coming to last-generation consoles.

If you want to play the game before August 16th, you need to buy a specific Madden 25 edition or join EA Play.

There are currently three Madden 25 editions: a standard version, a Deluxe edition with some added bonuses at a higher price point, and an MVP bundle.

If you decide to pre-order Madden 25, you’ll want to pick the right edition. Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each one.