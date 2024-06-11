Gaming
Madden 25 Editions: Which Version Should You Buy?
Madden 25 pre-orders are live. If you’re interested in buying the game, you’ll want to buy the right edition for your interest level and budget.
EA’s announced the next installment in the long-running Madden series and Madden 25 is heading to consoles and PC in August.
The Madden 25 release date is slated for August 16th. This is the release date for all platforms, a list that includes PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC. Yes, it’s coming to last-generation consoles.
If you want to play the game before August 16th, you need to buy a specific Madden 25 edition or join EA Play.
There are currently three Madden 25 editions: a standard version, a Deluxe edition with some added bonuses at a higher price point, and an MVP bundle.
If you decide to pre-order Madden 25, you’ll want to pick the right edition. Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each one.
Madden 25 Standard Edition
The Standard edition is the most basic version of Madden 25.
For $69.99, you get a copy of the game and some bonuses if you order before the game’s release in August. Here are those bonuses:
- Cover Athlete Elite Player Item
- Choice of 2 Strategy Items
- Superstar Drip Gear (Xbox Series X|S, PS5 only)
- Legendary XP Boost (Xbox Series X|S, PS5 only)
EA Play subscribers can take the usual 10% discount on a pre-order. Best Buy is also offering a free $10 gift card with a purchase.
The Madden 25 Standard edition is the the cheapest version of the game and it’s probably the edition most people should buy.
Who should buy the standard Madden 25 edition?
- You plan to play Madden 25 casually.
- You don’t plan to spend much, or any, time in Madden Ultimate Team.
- You don’t care about playing before August 16th.
You can pre-order the Madden 25 Standard edition right now at various retailers including Amazon and Best Buy.
Madden 25 Deluxe Edition
If you want some bonus items with your copy of the game, you might want to shell out a little more cash for the Madden 25 Deluxe edition.
The Madden 25 Deluxe edition will set you back $99.99 without a deal. For additional money, you get the following bonuses:
- 3 Day Early Access (August 13th-August 15th)
- Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges
- 4600 Madden Points
- Superstar Drip Gear (Xbox Series X|S, PS5 only)
- Legendary XP Boost (Xbox Series X|S, PS5 only)
- Choice of 2 Strategy Items
- Cover Athlete Elite Player Item
If you pre-order the Deluxe edition by August 1st, you’ll also get an AKA Player Item.
So who should opt for Madden 25 Deluxe edition?
- You want to play Madden 25 ASAP.
- You plan to invest a lot of time in Madden 25.
- You plan to play a ton of MUT.
Madden 25 MVP Bundle
And finally, there’s the Madden 25 MVP bundle which, at $149.99, is the most expensive version of the game. And there’s a good reason for that.
The bundle includes the Madden 25 Deluxe edition and the College Football 25 Deluxe edition. If you pre-order the MVP bundle, here’s what you get:
- Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition
- 3 Day Early Access (Aug 13-15)
- 4600 Madden Points
- Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges
- AKA Player Item
- Cover Athlete Elite Player Item
- Elite Player Item (Bundle Only – not included in standalone Deluxe Edition)
- Choice of 2 Strategy Items
- Superstar Drip Gear (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)
- Legendary XP Boost (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)
- College Football 25 Deluxe Edition (PS5 & Xbox Series X|S only)
- 3 Day Early Access (July 16-18)
- 4600 College Football Points
- Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)
- Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)
- Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 5)
- Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item
This version of the game is aimed at people who want to play both EA College Football 25 and Madden 25 and plan to invest a ton of time into both games.
