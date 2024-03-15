Netflix Plans: Which Should You Pick?

With Netflix constantly changing its plans and pricing, we get lots of questions from friends, family, and readers about the best one to pick. Everyone’s needs and budgets are a bit different, but if you’re struggling with this decision, you’re in the right place.

There are several factors you should consider before settling on one Netflix plan or another. We’ll break down everything you need to think about before you make a final decision here in this guide.

We’ll start with some basics.

Is Netflix Free?

We often get asked if there is a way to use Netflix for free.

Unlike some streaming services, the company doesn’t offer a free trial.

There’s also no legal way to get access to Netflix for free. While there may be free previews for shows on its website, you’ll need a subscription to watch full-length content.

How Much Is Netflix per Month?

As of right now, Netflix offers three plans to choose from though there’s an added cost if you want to add additional members to an account.

The most basic Netflix plan, which is called Standard with ads, is $6.99 a month. This is the company’s cheapest option right now.

There is a regular Standard plan and this is $15.49 per month. The most expensive Netflix plan is called Premium and it will run you $22.99 a month.

Netflix has cracked down on sharing accounts with people who don’t live in your household. If you want to share an account with someone who lives elsewhere, you need to pay more.

You can add extra member slots to the Standard and Premium plans at a cost of $7.99 each per month.

Extra members have their own account and password, but the membership is paid for by the person who invited them to share the account.

Before you decide to share an account with a friend or family member, there are some caveats to be aware of.

Your extra member, or members, must be activated in the same country where you created the account. So it won’t work if you live in the United States and the other person lives in Europe.

Netflix also says extra members cannot be added to Netflix-included packages or third-party billed accounts. Keep that in mind if you have Netflix bundled into your cable or another service.

Netflix Plans Compared

Netflix’s plans come with some subtle, and not so subtle, differences so you’ll want to weigh your needs before you commit to one.

In the chart below, you can get a quick glance at all three Netflix plans, and how they compare to each other in terms of features.

Features Standard with Ads ($6.99) Standard ($15.49) Premium ($22.99) Content Ad-supported, all but a few movies & TV shows, unlimited mobile games Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games Streaming Devices 2 devices simultaneously 2 devices simultaneously 4 devices simultaneously Video Quality Full HD (up to 1080p) Full HD (up to 1080p) Ultra HD (up to 4K) with HDR Downloads 2 devices 2 devices 6 devices Extra Members Not available Option to add 1 extra member Option to add up to 2 extra members Netflix Spatial Audio Not available Not available Available

Once you’ve soaked all of that up, it’s time to make a decision. Below we’ll highlight some of the most important things to consider when picking a plan.

Pick the Netflix Standard with Ads Plan If

The cheapest Netflix plan is also the most limited. It’s aimed at budget-conscious people who don’t mind occasional ads interrupting their TV shows or movies.

Besides the ads, it’s important to note that you can only watch on two devices at the same time, you don’t get 4K content, and you can’t add additional members to the account. It’s far more limited.

That being said, it’s the plan to pick if you’re prioritizing price and you’re a casual viewer who doesn’t care about having the best quality.

Pick the Netflix Standard Plan If

The Standard plan is more expensive, but you won’t get any ads and it comes with a few perks you don’t get with the Standard with ads plan.

While a few shows and movies might be missing on the ad-supported plan, you’ll get Netflix’s full catalog of content with this plan.

You can also add one extra member to your account with this plan which is nice if you have a kid in college or another family member living outside the house.

This plan strikes a good balance between cost and features. Crucially, you avoid ads in Netflix’s content and you also have more flexibility.

Pick the Netflix Premium Plan If

The Premium plan is aimed at viewers who prioritize the best possible streaming experience and want to share their account with more people.

This is the only plan that lets you stream content in Ultra HD with HDR. It’s also the only option that supports spatial audio with AirPods.

In addition, you can have up to four devices streaming content at the same time (as opposed to two) and you can add up to two extra members to the account.

It also allows you to download Netflix content locally onto six devices. The other plans only allow you to download offline content to two devices.

If you want the best-looking content, the most flexibility, and/or live in a large household, this is probably the Netflix plan you want.