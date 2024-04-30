New Apple Pencil Update is Out, Here’s How to Update

Apple occasionally pushes new software to the Apple Pencil. In this guide we’ll show Apple Pencil users how to keep the device updated with the most up-to-date firmware.

Apple Pencil updates aren’t as frequent as updates for iPhone and Mac, but they do exist and today Apple’s rolling out new firmware for the accessory.

Today’s update is for the Apple Pencil with USB-C. The new firmware carries version number of 10M6060, which is up from 10M5164.

After the software is installed, it will display as version 37377.37377.16.0 when checked on another device.

Apple hasn’t outlined what’s on board the 10M6060 update so it’s unclear what the software has in store for USB-C Apple Pencil owners. Past updates for Apple Pencil models have delivered bug fixes and new features.

How to Update Apple Pencil

Installing new firmware on the Apple Pencil works differently than it does on a device like an iPhone or iPad.

In order to install new firmware on the USB-C Apple Pencil, users should connect the accessory with an iPad via a USB-C cable, turn the iPad on, unlock it, and the firmware should install automatically.

If it doesn’t, users should try restarting the iPad. Also ensure Bluetooth is active on the iPad.