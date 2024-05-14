New Apple TV Update is Out, Here’s What’s New

Apple’s released a new Apple TV update and we’ll fill you in on what’s new and we’ll show you how to upgrade your device with the new software.

Earlier this week, Apple pulled its tvOS 17.5 update out of beta and released it to the general public. The software, a milestone upgrade, is now available if you own an Apple TV 4K or an Apple TV HD. It’s not available for older Apple TV devices.

While testing the tvOS 17.5 beta, we determined the firmware would likely be a very minor upgrade for these Apple TV models.

In its release notes, Apple says tvOS 17.5 the update includes performance and stability improvements. It doesn’t provide specifics.

On its security site, the company’s outlined five patches for potential security exploits. So while the update may not have any outward facing features, these patches make tvOS 17.5 an important download.

Apple TV 4K or an Apple TV HD who want to download the latest tvOS 17 software simply need to head to System > Software Update to download it.

Those who have automatic updates turned on should move up to the new version automatically.