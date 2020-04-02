Nissan North America Producing Face Shields For Hospital Workers

Nissan North America is stepping up to fill the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) in hospitals with the production of face masks.

By Friday, April 3rd Nissan will produce 3,000 face shields. With the combined output of Nissan’s Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant and the Decherd Powertrain Assembly Plant in Tennessee, the company will be able to print headbands and assemble more than 1,000 shields a week.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

The shields are designed alongside the OSHA guidelines and Nissan is working with the FDA to make sure the manufacturing requirements are up to spec so that they can deliver the face shields to hospitals soon.

“Nissan is proud to be in Tennessee and we’re tapping into our spirit of innovation to help local healthcare workers who need more protective gear now,” said Parul Bajaj, senior manager, Philanthropy, Nissan North America, Inc. “We’ve happy that our 3D printers offer the manufacturing flexibility that enable us to help protect people working in the medical community.”

Nissan stopped producing vehicles at the plant on March 20th. To ensure the safety of employees and the face shields there are a limited number of employees at each location and there are enhanced safety and sanitizing measures in place.

The Smyrna Assembly plant normally produces the Nissan Altima, Maxima, LEAG, Pathfinder, Rogue and the Infiniti QX60. The Dechard Powertrain Plant is capable of producing 1.4 million engines a year.

If you’re working from home, you can check out our simple work from home setups and our tips for better video calls to upgrade your home setup.